News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » New Zealand's Kerr beats McEwen in tense men's high jump for gold

New Zealand's Kerr beats McEwen in tense men's high jump for gold

August 11, 2024 02:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

New Zealand's Hamish Kerr celebrates winning the Olympics men's High Jump final at Stade de France, Paris, on Saturday.

IMAGE: New Zealand's Hamish Kerr celebrates winning the Olympics men's High Jump final at Stade de France, Paris, on Saturday. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

New Zealand's Hamish Kerr won gold in the men's Olympic high jump on Saturday with a best effort of 2.36 metres after a long and gruelling final, securing his country's first medal in the event.

Defending champion Mutaz Barshim of Qatar got the bronze with a season's best 2.34, leading to a war of attrition between Kerr and American Shelby McEwen as they sparred for the gold.

 

Both started to tire and failed to make it over 2.38m in three attempts. The bar was lowered back to 2.36, then to 2.34, which Kerr was the first to clear and clinch victory.

After sailing over the bar, the Kiwi ran into the middle of the field and flopped onto the grass in joy and relief.

Hamish Kerr goes over the bar at 2.34m to clinch victory over silver medallist Shelby McEwen of the United States.

IMAGE: Hamish Kerr goes over the bar at 2.34m to clinch victory over silver medallist Shelby McEwen of the United States. Photograph: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

It was an impressive result for McEwen, too, a personal best and a huge improvement after finishing 12th in Tokyo.

Barshim was likely feeling a sense of deja vu as he watched the duel. It was after such a stalemate in the Tokyo final that he and Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi decided to share the gold medal.

The Qatari did a celebratory backflip off the mat after his last jump, with the bronze his fourth medal in as many Olympic appearances.

Tamberi, who was suffering from kidney colic, fell out of contention early on, distraught after failing to clear 2.27m.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Russell wins 100m hurdles; Kipyegon 1,500m gold
PIX: Russell wins 100m hurdles; Kipyegon 1,500m gold
PIX: China's Ma Long hits 6; makes Olympics TT history
PIX: China's Ma Long hits 6; makes Olympics TT history
'Legend Sreejesh will inspire the next generation'
'Legend Sreejesh will inspire the next generation'
US hold off Botswana to win 4x400 relay in record time
US hold off Botswana to win 4x400 relay in record time
Sebi chief denies Hindenburg charges as baseless
Sebi chief denies Hindenburg charges as baseless
PIX: Russell wins 100m hurdles; Kipyegon 1,500m gold
PIX: Russell wins 100m hurdles; Kipyegon 1,500m gold
CAS decision on Phogat's appeal on August 13
CAS decision on Phogat's appeal on August 13

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

CAS decision on Phogat's appeal on August 13

CAS decision on Phogat's appeal on August 13

Abhinav Bindra conferred Olympic Order

Abhinav Bindra conferred Olympic Order

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances