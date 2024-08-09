Netherlands win men's hockey gold via shoot-out

IMAGE: The Netherlands players celebrate victory over Germany in the Olympics men's hockey final after Duco Telgenkamp fires home the final penalty in the shoot-out at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, Paris, on Thursday. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

The Netherlands beat Germany 3-1 in a shoot-out after a 1-1 draw to win the gold medal in men's hockey at the Paris Olympics on Thursday with Duco Telgenkamp firing home the final penalty shot past goalkeeper Jean-Paul Danneberg.

The win gave the Dutch men their third gold medal and 10th medal overall in hockey since 1928.

They last won gold at the Sydney Games in 2000, having lost in the 2004 and 2012 finals.

Earlier, India beat Spain 2-1 to win bronze as skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored twice after Spain opened the scoring in the 18th minute though skipper Marc Miralles from a penalty stroke.

The win gave India's their second consecutive bronze medal as part of a 13-medal haul for the once dominant side that won gold for six Games in a row from 1928 to 1956.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was in the stands to watch his country as cries of "Holland!" and "Deutschland!" competed with each other throughout a tightly contested defensive match-up.

Dutch skipper Thierry Brinkman scored the first goal in the 46th minute by redirecting a ball lofted over Danneberg.

Germany responded following a penalty-corner, as midfielder Thies Prinz scored in the 50th minute, sending the game to penalties.