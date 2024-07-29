News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Olympics men's hockey: Belgium lead Pool B after win over New Zealand

Olympics men's hockey: Belgium lead Pool B after win over New Zealand

July 29, 2024 02:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

New Zealand's Dane Lett and Hayden Phillips try to check Belgium's Thibeau Stockbroek as he breaks into the circle during the Olympics Hockey men's Pool B match at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, Colombes, France, on Sunday.

IMAGE: New Zealand's Dane Lett and Hayden Phillips try to check Belgium's Thibeau Stockbroek as he breaks into the circle during the Olympics Hockey men's Pool B match at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, Colombes, France, on Sunday. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Reigning men's Olympic hockey champions Belgium beat New Zealand 2-1 on Sunday as the Red Lions took the lead in the Pool B standings after a twisting shot found the top corner of the goal, salvaging the win after a sluggish performance.

India and Australia also have three points and have a chance to tie Belgium for the top Pool B spot in their games against Argentina and Ireland respectively on Monday.

 

"I think we didn't perform at our best level today. But I also think it's a bit normal at the Olympics. You're not going to perform every time at your best," said Florent van Aubel who netted the game winner shortly after New Zealand's equaliser.

"We know we're a very good team, very good players. Everybody has an amazing skill level. Everything just has to come together," Florent said.

New Zealand now have two losses to start the tournament, which puts them at the bottom of Pool B with three games to go. 

The other afternoon match saw the Spanish men's team post a 2-0 upset of World Cup winner Germany in Pool A to keep their chances alive after a blowout loss to Britain on Saturday left them reeling.

Early matches were closer on Sunday than on the opening day of the tournament, with all but one game being decided by one goal apart from the German women's team 2-0 victory against Japan.

The Australia women's team beat South Africa 2-1 while Spain's women's team defeated Britain 2-1 in tightly contested matches.

The fourth-ranked Belgian women opened their tournament in the morning with a 2-1 victory against Pool A opponent China after a top-net shot in the dying minutes secured the game off a deep ball and some quick passing between the forwards.

"I have always been a team player, but of course it's always nice to score a goal in an opening game for this kind of tournament," scorer Charlotte Engelbert said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Paris Olympics: How India's athletes fared on Day 2
Paris Olympics: How India's athletes fared on Day 2
Debutant Prannoy off to good start in Paris Olympics
Debutant Prannoy off to good start in Paris Olympics
Deepika flops as India's women archers crash out
Deepika flops as India's women archers crash out
Paris Olympics: How India's athletes fared on Day 2
Paris Olympics: How India's athletes fared on Day 2
Paris Olympics: Why was Lakshya Sen's win 'deleted'
Paris Olympics: Why was Lakshya Sen's win 'deleted'
Marchand wins 400m Medley with Olympic record
Marchand wins 400m Medley with Olympic record
PIX: SKY, Jaiswal, Bishnoi power India to series win
PIX: SKY, Jaiswal, Bishnoi power India to series win

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

'This medal was long due for India': Manu Bhaker

'This medal was long due for India': Manu Bhaker

Paris Olympics: Why was Lakshya Sen's win 'deleted'

Paris Olympics: Why was Lakshya Sen's win 'deleted'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances