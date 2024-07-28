News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Maertens wins 400m freestyle gold for Germany

Maertens wins 400m freestyle gold for Germany

July 28, 2024 00:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Germany's Lukas Maertens celebrates winning the Olympics men's 400m Freestyle final, at Paris La Defense Arena, Nanterre, France, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Germany's Lukas Maertens celebrates winning the Olympics men's 400m Freestyle final, at Paris La Defense Arena, Nanterre, France, on Saturday. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Germany's Lukas Maertens won his first Olympic gold in the men's 400 metres freestyle at the Paris Olympics on Saturday as he emerged triumphant from a final stacked with World champions.

Maertens touched the wall in a time of 3:41.78 to finish 0.43 seconds ahead of Australian silver medallist Elijah Winnington and South Korean bronze-winner Kim Woo-min at La Defense Arena.

 

Maertens, a 22-year-old from Magdeburg, came into the race with the fastest time this year and duly converted on the biggest stage to become the first German winner in the event since Uwe Dassler took the title for East Germany at the 1988 Seoul Games.

His victory erases his record as a nearly-man in men's swimming, following two bronzes and a silver at the last three world championships.

He made a barnstorming start, shooting out to a big lead ahead of a trio of World champions in Kim, Winnington and Australia's Sam Short.

The German raced at World record pace until the final 50 metres, and that proved enough despite a fast finish by Winnington, who claimed his second Olympic medal.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: India beat NZ with late goal in men's hockey
PIX: India beat NZ with late goal in men's hockey
Indian archers at touching distance from Olympic medal
Indian archers at touching distance from Olympic medal
Close win over NZ a good wake-up call: Sreejesh
Close win over NZ a good wake-up call: Sreejesh
Paris Olympics: How India's athletes fared on Day 1
Paris Olympics: How India's athletes fared on Day 1
Satwik-Chirag, Lakshya win; Ponnappa-Crasto lose
Satwik-Chirag, Lakshya win; Ponnappa-Crasto lose
Paris 2024 Olympics: Medals Table
Paris 2024 Olympics: Medals Table
Preeti Pawar in women's boxing pre-quarter-finals
Preeti Pawar in women's boxing pre-quarter-finals

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Manu only bright spot on dismal day for shooters

Manu only bright spot on dismal day for shooters

Satwik-Chirag, Lakshya win Olympics openers easily

Satwik-Chirag, Lakshya win Olympics openers easily

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances