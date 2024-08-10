Lydia Ko wins women's golf gold; Aditi finishes T-29

IMAGE: India's Aditi Ashok, with rounds of 72-71-79-68 over four days, tallied 2-over 290 at the Paris Olympics, which was a far cry from the 15-under she carded in the Tokyo Games where she placed fourth. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Aditi Ashok did not come anywhere close to a medal as she did three years back in Tokyo, but the 26-year-old displayed her best game on the final day of the Olympics women's golf competition, firing seven birdies to finish tied-29th in Paris on Saturday.

Aditi, who placed fourth at the Tokyo Olympics, shot a 4-under 68 in the 60-player field at the challenging Le Golf National course.

With rounds of 72-71-79-68 over four days, Aditi tallied 2-over 290, which was a far cry from the 15-under she carded in Tokyo.

Diksha Dagar had another forgettable day after the 80 in the third round as she shot 78 to finish with a total of 13-over 301.

New Zealander Lydia Ko, who has 20 LPGA wins, produced a steady performance under pressure to claim the gold and complete her set of medals.

Ko, who at one point was five shots ahead of the field, claimed the gold medal with a 71. She won a silver in Rio 2016 and a bronze in Tokyo in 2021, and capped it with a gold, which she sealed with a birdie on the 72nd hole.

Ko finished two shots ahead of Germany's Esther Henseleit and three shots ahead of China's Xiyu Lin, who won the silver and bronze respectively.

IMAGE: New Zealand's Lydia Ko poses with her medal and national flag as she celebrates winning the Olympics women's golf event at the Le Golf National, Guyancourt, in Paris, on Saturday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

With the victory, Ko became the first golfer in the modern era to win three medals in three Olympics.

The gold also gave Ko the final point she needed to enter the LPGA's most exclusive club -- the Hall of Fame.

Aditi, who opened her pro career with a win on the Ladies European Tour in her rookie year at the Women's Indian Open at the age of 16, was candid about her performance, saying: "I think today was probably the best day for me. I feel like I was hitting approach shots and I was holing putts.

"Both were working, so I think that's where the seven birdies came from. Also, the conditions were a little better today. Not as windy. So, it was easier to manage today than yesterday," said Aditi.

On the week itself, the 26-year-old added, "I think, overall, the first couple of days the scores were okay but I feel like that double on the 18th (second round) kind of killed the momentum a little bit.

"And, of course, the third day, those 3-putts and the 7-plus (79) took me out of the competition. Overall, it was a decent week. Not great, not bad."

Aditi felt she will get a few more shots at the Olympics, saying she will try to come back and get a medal in 2028 Los Angeles.

"Yeah, for sure (2028 LA). I think I just need to get to a point where all four days are not really struggling with any part of my game. I think sometimes in the season, you get those stretches where a few weeks, everything is working and you know those are the times you can make it happen," said Aditi.