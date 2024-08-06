News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Sailor Nethra Kumanan finishes poor 21st

Sailor Nethra Kumanan finishes poor 21st

August 06, 2024 02:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India's Nethra Kumanan sails during the Olympics women's Dinghy event at Marseille Marina, Marseille, Paris, on Monday.

IMAGE: India's Nethra Kumanan sails during the Olympics women's Dinghy event at Marseille Marina, Marseille, Paris, on Monday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

India's most well-known woman sailor Nethra Kumanan finished 21st after the ninth qualifying race in the Individual Dinghy event at Paris Olympics on Monday.

There are 10 races in qualifying rounds after which the medal round list is decided, but last race was cancelled due to inclement weather.

Only the top 10 in terms of timing after all the qualifying races get into the medal round.

 

After the eighth qualifying race, Kumanan was placed 24th.

On Monday, she improved upon her previous few days’ shoddy show to finish a creditable 10th among 43 in the ninth qualifying race.

However, that could only help her in jumping three spots to 21st and that was never going to be enough in the end.

Her best performance was in the first qualifying race in which she finished sixth and worst was the eighth race, where she was a dismal 31st.

After the first qualifiers, she hardly was in contention for a top 10 place.

For the 26-year-old Nethra, this is the second successive Games that she has failed to progress to the medal race. At the Tokyo Games Nethra participated in the Laser Radial even and finished 35th in the overall ranking.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Olympics: Manika leads India to table tennis quarters
Olympics: Manika leads India to table tennis quarters
Olympics: Wrestler Nisha's brave battle ends in defeat
Olympics: Wrestler Nisha's brave battle ends in defeat
Maheshwari-Naruka lose bronze medal by a whisker
Maheshwari-Naruka lose bronze medal by a whisker
PIX: Duplantis breaks own pole vault World record
PIX: Duplantis breaks own pole vault World record
Salman house firing: Debt-ridden shooter seeks bail
Salman house firing: Debt-ridden shooter seeks bail
Indian agencies ensured safety of Hasina's jet
Indian agencies ensured safety of Hasina's jet
Axelsen retains badminton crown; An bags women's gold
Axelsen retains badminton crown; An bags women's gold

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Olympics: Lakshya concedes pressure got better of him

Olympics: Lakshya concedes pressure got better of him

Sable first Indian man in 3000m Steeplechase final

Sable first Indian man in 3000m Steeplechase final

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances