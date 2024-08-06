Sailor Nethra Kumanan finishes poor 21st

IMAGE: India's Nethra Kumanan sails during the Olympics women's Dinghy event at Marseille Marina, Marseille, Paris, on Monday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

India's most well-known woman sailor Nethra Kumanan finished 21st after the ninth qualifying race in the Individual Dinghy event at Paris Olympics on Monday.

There are 10 races in qualifying rounds after which the medal round list is decided, but last race was cancelled due to inclement weather.

Only the top 10 in terms of timing after all the qualifying races get into the medal round.

After the eighth qualifying race, Kumanan was placed 24th.

On Monday, she improved upon her previous few days’ shoddy show to finish a creditable 10th among 43 in the ninth qualifying race.

However, that could only help her in jumping three spots to 21st and that was never going to be enough in the end.

Her best performance was in the first qualifying race in which she finished sixth and worst was the eighth race, where she was a dismal 31st.

After the first qualifiers, she hardly was in contention for a top 10 place.

For the 26-year-old Nethra, this is the second successive Games that she has failed to progress to the medal race. At the Tokyo Games Nethra participated in the Laser Radial even and finished 35th in the overall ranking.