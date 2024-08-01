News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Olympics: Golfer Diksha unscathed in car accident in Paris

Olympics: Golfer Diksha unscathed in car accident in Paris

Source: PTI
August 01, 2024 19:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Diksha Dagar with Rory McIlroy in Paris. Photograph: Ladies European Tour/Instagram

India golfer Diksha Dagar, who is due to take part in the Olympics, was involved in an accident in Paris but is doing fine and will compete in her event as planned.

The Dagar family -- Diksha, her father and caddie Col Naren Dagar, her mother and brother -- were in the car, which was hit by another vehicle on Tuesday night while they were returning from a function at India House in Paris.

 

According to Col Dagar, Diksha is fine and will play the event as per schedule from August 7

and is also going for practice.

However, Diksha's mother has been hospitalised with a suspected injury in the spinal area.

She will be in hospital for the next few days for treatment. The extent of it will be known only after further tests and diagnosis.

Their car was just crossing when the light turned and there was an ambulance on the side. A second car which was on the other side of the ambulance was not visible to Diksha's driver and it hit them from the side, a source said.

This is Diksha's second Olympic Games and the women's competition will start on August 7 and run through to August 10.

On Thursday the men's competition, with Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar playing for India, got underway.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Boxer Nikhat Zareen's Olympic dream shattered
Boxer Nikhat Zareen's Olympic dream shattered
What's Common Between Dhoni And Kusale?
What's Common Between Dhoni And Kusale?
All Our Throwers In One Frame!
All Our Throwers In One Frame!
Nikhat to go on solo trip after Paris heartbreak
Nikhat to go on solo trip after Paris heartbreak
States can sub-classify SC/ST groups for quota: SC
States can sub-classify SC/ST groups for quota: SC
Wayanad rescue will take a few more days: Kerala CM
Wayanad rescue will take a few more days: Kerala CM
New methods needed for SC/STs: Judge in quota verdict
New methods needed for SC/STs: Judge in quota verdict

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

From TC to Oly medallist: Kusale ends India's drought

From TC to Oly medallist: Kusale ends India's drought

Heartbreak for India as Sat-Chi crash out of Olympics

Heartbreak for India as Sat-Chi crash out of Olympics

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances