Egyptian fencer Hafez competed while 7 months pregnant!

Egyptian fencer Hafez competed while 7 months pregnant!

July 30, 2024 16:22 IST
'Three times Olympian but this time carrying a little Olympian one!'

IMAGE: Egyptian fencer Nada Hafez competed at her third Olympics while seven months pregnant. Photograph: Nada Hafez/Instagram

Egyptian fencer Nada Hafez had double reason to celebrate after picking up her first victory at an Olympics in the women's sabre event on Monday as she revealed that she did so while seven months pregnant.

 

The 26-year-old Hafez, competing at her third Olympics, beat American world number 10 Elizabeth Tartakovsky 15-13 before losing 15-7 to Jeon Hayoung of South Korea in the round of 16 at the Grand Palais.

Later Hafez said that she was proud not only of her performance, but of having competed while expecting her baby.

IMAGE: Nada Hafez, right, in action against Hayoung Jeon of South Korea in the women's sabre individual fencing event. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

"What appears to you as two players on the podium, they were actually three! It was me, my competitor, & my yet-to-come to our world, little baby!" Hafez said on Instagram.

"I'm writing this post to say that pride fills my being for securing my place in the round of 16 ... this specific Olympics was different. Three times Olympian but this time carrying a little Olympian one!"

Hafez, who previously competed at the Games in 2016 and 2021, said she revealed the news to "shed light on the strength, perseverance of the Egyptian woman".

"The rollercoaster of pregnancy is tough on its own, but having to fight to keep the balance of life and sports was nothing short of strenuous, however worth it."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
