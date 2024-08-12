News
PIX: Griner's gold extra special after Russian prison

August 12, 2024 01:15 IST
A teary-eyed Brittney Griner and Alyssa Thomas of the United States with bronze medallist Jade Melbourne of Australia on the podium at the Olympics women's basketball victory ceremony at Bercy Arena, Paris, on Sunday.

IMAGE: A teary-eyed Brittney Griner and Alyssa Thomas of the United States with bronze medallist Jade Melbourne of Australia on the podium at the Olympics women's basketball victory ceremony at Bercy Arena, Paris, on Sunday. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

On the highest step of the Olympic podium, US basketball player Brittney Griner wept, tears trickling down her face as her country's national anthem serenaded her for a gold medal she could not have imagined winning while in a Russian prison.

Griner, who had played professionally in Russia in addition to playing in the WNBA, was detained February 2022 in a Moscow airport with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage. Despite having a medical marijuana prescription in the United States she spent nearly 10 months in detention.

 

"I didn't think I would be here," the 33-year-old said after the United States beat France 67-66 in the gold medal game at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.     

"And then to be here and winning gold for my country, representing when my country fought for me so hard to even be standing here. This gold medal is going to hold a special place amongst the other two I was fortunate to win."

Brittney Griner (15) celebrates with Chelsea Gray (8) after the United States defeat France in the women's gold medal match at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

IMAGE: Brittney Griner (15) celebrates with Chelsea Gray (8) after the United States defeat France in the women's basketball gold medal match at the Paris Olympics on Sunday. Photograph: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Griner, who was also on the gold medal-winning teams at the Rio and Tokyo Games, was released in December 2022 in a high-profile prisoner exchange involving arms dealer Viktor Bout, known as the "Merchant of Death", and returned to the WNBA for the 2023 season. 

US coach Cheryl Reeve praised Griner for how well she had handled the Olympics, her first trip abroad since her detention in Russia. 

Brittney Griner in action against France's Alexia Chery.

IMAGE: Brittney Griner in action against France's Alexia Chery. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

"When you see BG around the team, her outward, she's okay," Reeve said. "You know on the inside, there's a lot going on there.

"She was so thankful to be here ... I think we all should just keep checking on her because it's unfathomable what she went through."

Griner's teammate A'ja Wilson described her "a warrior, a trooper".

"This is a huge gold for BG," Wilson.

"We all know what she was going through ... It's so good just to see her happy."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.


India's bitter sweet Paris: 6 medals, 6 heartbreaks



Neeraj Chopra reveals heartwarming Olympic story



