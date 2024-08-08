Sable finishes 11th in men's 3000m steeplechase final

IMAGE: India's Avinash Mukund Sable leads the field briefly during the Olympics men's 3000m Steeplechase final at Stade de France, Saint-Denis, Paris, on Wednesday. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

India's Avinash Sable failed to keep pace with the best in the business and finished 11th in the men's 3000m steeplechase final at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old runner clocked 8 minutes 14.18 seconds after leading briefly in a dramatic race.

Sable, wo recently bettered his own National record with a time of 8: 09.91 seconds at the Paris Diamond League, was training abroad for a long time in preparation for the Paris Games on funding from the government.

Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali defended his title, clocking his season's best of 8:06.05s while Kenneth Rooks (8:06.41) of USA and Abraham Kibiwot (8:06.47) of Kenya took silver and bronze respectively.

World record holder Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia did not finish the race after falling on the track towards the end.

Meanwhile, triple jumpers Praveen Chitravel and Abdulla Aboobacker failed to reach the final after disappointing performances of 16.25m and 16.49m respectively.

Chitravel finished 27th and Abdulla ended up at 21st out of 32 competitors.

Chitravel holds the National record of 17.37m while Aboobacker has a personal best of 17.19m.

All athletes who cleared 17.10m or more, or the 12 best performers, advanced to the final.