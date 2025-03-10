HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Olympics: Amit Shah says, ten stadiums to be built in Ahmedabad

Olympics: Amit Shah says, ten stadiums to be built in Ahmedabad

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 10, 2025 17:23 IST

x

Amit Shah

IMAGE: Amit Shah reiterated India's resolve to host the 2036 Olympics. Photograph: ANI/X

Union Minister Amit Shah, on Sunday, laid the foundation stone of the Rs 316.82 crore 'Para High Performance Centre' in Gandhinagar virtually and reiterated India's resolve to host the 2036 Olympics.

He said 10 big stadiums are going to be built at the Sardar Patel Sports Complex, located next to the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium.

 

"India has resolved to hold the 2036 Olympic Games in these 10 complexes. Gujarat has already started preparations for this event," Shah said.

The Para High Performance Centre will play an important role in providing world-class training to Gujarat's para athletes through excellent infrastructure for state-level, national-level and international competitions, Shah said.

"It will provide a platform for the strengths of the differently-abled. In the past, people used derogatory words for the differently-abled, which created a sense of inferiority in them. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instilled confidence in the differently-abled by giving them the respectful word 'divyang'," he said.

"In the year 2002, Gujarat's budget for sports was only Rs 2 crore, which has increased to Rs 352 crore today. This budget alone shows the government's commitment to sports," the Union minister pointed out.

During the event, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Department of Science and Technology, Gujarat government and the Centre's Common Service Centre (CSC) to ensure the comprehensiveness of citizen-oriented digital service centres in Gandhinagar district.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Anushka Congratulates Rohit With A Hug
Anushka Congratulates Rohit With A Hug
SEE: Kohli-Anushka Hug After Win
SEE: Kohli-Anushka Hug After Win
PIX: Kohli Touches Shami's Mum's Feet
PIX: Kohli Touches Shami's Mum's Feet
'Bahut, Bahut Mubarak Ho India Ko'
'Bahut, Bahut Mubarak Ho India Ko'
'Cribbers Will Crib, But India Is the....'
'Cribbers Will Crib, But India Is the....'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Remember Madhavrao Scindia?

webstory image 2

Champions Report Card: Varun, Rahul 10/10

webstory image 3

9 Most Majestic Indian Palaces

VIDEOS

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta holds 'Jan Milan Samaroh' at her residence 1:25

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta holds 'Jan Milan Samaroh' at her...

Shah Rukh's massive diamond necklace steals the show at IIFA1:17

Shah Rukh's massive diamond necklace steals the show at IIFA

Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi depart from Jaipur after attending IIFA 1:11

Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi depart from Jaipur after...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD