Olympics: Teenage skateboarders steal the show in Paris

Olympics: Teenage skateboarders steal the show in Paris

August 07, 2024 12:45 IST
IMAGE: Arisa Trew of Australia won the gold medal in the women's park skateboarding competition at the Paris Games on Tuesday. Photograph: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Fourteen-year-old Arisa Trew led a pack of teenagers who swept the podium of the women's park skateboarding competition at the Paris Games on Tuesday, as the younger generation showed their dominance.

 

With her pink knee guards and ponytail, she sailed through the course to win Australia's first medal in women's skateboarding.

"It’s really cool because all the girls are pushing skating," said Trew, who was joined on the podium by Japan's Cocona Hiraki, 15, who took silver and Britain's Sky Brown, 16, who won bronze.

IMAGE: Gold medallist Arisa Trew of Australia, centre, with silver medallist Kokona Hiraki of Japan, left, and bronze medallist Sky Brown of Britain on the podium. Photograph: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

On the high-pressure Olympic stage, the young athletes banded together.

"It's normal to be nervous at such a big event, but all the girls are cheering each other on, and that helped a lot in terms of relieving stress," said Hiraki, who started skating when she was five.

IMAGE: Kokona Hiraki of Japan in action. Photograph: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Six of the eight finalists in the competition, which took place by the French capital's oldest monument, the gold-tipped Obelisk, were teens. The youngest athlete to compete in the Paris Olympics, 11-year-old Zheng Haohao, of China, took part in the preliminary competition earlier in the day.

IMAGE: Sky Brown of Great Britain in action in the women’s skateboarding park finalsy. Photograph: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

"It's crazy to me," to have such young competitors, said Finland's Heili Sirvio, a 13-year-old, who soaked up media attention at the event.

"It was so fun to skate with her today in the finals," said Trew, of Sirvio. "I love hanging out with her, and watching her skate."

IMAGE: The youngest athlete to compete in the Paris Olympics, 11-year-old Zheng Haohao, of China, took part in the preliminary competition earlier in the day. Photograph: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Skateboarding prodigy Brown, who won her first bronze in Tokyo at age 13, sees the progression of skateboarding with her generation, but is still learning from the veterans of the sport. Her teammate, Andy MacDonald, 51, will compete in the men's park competition on Wednesday.

"Honestly, I don’t understand half of the tricks he does," said Brown, adding she could use some pointers from the old guard.

“I always said age doesn't matter and he really shows that in skateboarding."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

