Olympic Champ Snyder Arrested in Prostitution Sting

IMAGE: Olympic gold medallist, USA's Kyle Snyder. Photograph: Olympics.com/X

In a startling turn of events, Kyle Snyder, one of the most decorated wrestlers in American history, was arrested last Friday in Columbus, Ohio, as part of a police-led prostitution sting operation.

The 29-year-old Olympic gold medallist has been charged with engaging in prostitution, according to court records, the New York Post reported on Tuesday.

No attorney is currently listed as representing him, and Snyder has yet to issue a public statement. Messages seeking comment went unanswered as of Tuesday.

Snyder rose to fame at just 20, becoming the youngest American wrestler to clinch Olympic gold at the 2016 Rio Games. He followed it up with a silver at the Tokyo Games and competed in last year's Paris Olympics, where he narrowly missed the podium after losing the bronze-medal match.

Snyder carved out a dominant collegiate career, becoming a three-time NCAA champion with Ohio State University. His international resume also includes three world championship titles, earning him a reputation as one of USA Wrestling’s most formidable figures.

The news comes just days after Snyder was announced as a marquee addition to the newly formed Real American Freestyle wrestling league, a venture that has attracted attention with pro wrestling icon Hulk Hogan at the helm as commissioner.

The league’s debut event is slated for August 30 in Cleveland, and Snyder’s participation is now in question.

While the wrestling community digests the news, the spotlight has shifted from Snyder’s impressive record on the mat to the serious legal matter at hand. The case is ongoing, and further developments are expected in the coming days.