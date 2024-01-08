News
Olympic Qualifiers Shooting: Golden double for Varun Tomar

Olympic Qualifiers Shooting: Golden double for Varun Tomar

Source: PTI
January 08, 2024 11:16 IST
IMAGE: Varun Tomar secured India's 14th quota place for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Photograph: NRAI/X

Varun Tomar completed a golden double as he won the gold medal in the men's 10m air pistol individual and team events at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Jakarta on Monday.

Tomar also secured India's 14th quota place for the 2024 Paris Olympics. He shot 239.6 in the final to finish ahead of compatriot Arjun Singh Cheema (237.3) in the individual final.

 

Earlier, Tomar (586), Cheema (579) and Ujjawal Malik (575) produced a total of 1740 to finish top in the men's 10m air pistol team event to make a bright start to their campaign.

A total of 16 quota places for the Paris Olympics are available at the continental showpiece. The 10m air pistol events for men and women have four quotas on offer with a maximum of three for the Indian shooters.

Esha Singh, Rhythm Sangwan and Surbhi Rao then shoulder Indian hopes in the women's 10m air pistol, where India have still to win a Paris quota.

As many as 385 athletes from 26 countries will take aim at the Senayan Shooting Range in Jakarta for 256 medals (84 gold, 84 silver and 88 bronze medals), besides the Paris quotas.

India have already won 13 Olympic quota places in shooting across rifle, pistol and shotgun disciplines.

While all quota places in rifle have been secured, a total of three quotas have been won in pistol.

Source: PTI
