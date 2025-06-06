HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Olympic medallist Lovlina launches academy in Guwahati

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
June 06, 2025 16:36 IST

Lovlina Borgohain

IMAGE: Lovlina Borgohain's boxing academy will train students across age groups. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lovlina Borgohain/Instagram

Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain has unveiled her boxing academy in Barchandra in north Guwahati. 

Set up on land purchased by Borgohain in 2021, the Lovlina Borgohain Boxing Academy, inaugurated on Wednesday, aims to provide grassroots boxers with professional infrastructure, including a 26x26 boxing ring and a fully equipped gym.

It's a first-of-its-kind training centre and will cater to youth from across Assam and the North East.

 

Lovlina said she began to work on the project after the 2024 Olympics, using her personal funds to create a basic but functional training centre.

“My dream is to produce quality boxers who can compete at national as well as international level by 2028," said Lovlina.

The academy has an affordable monthly fee of Rs 500 and will train students in three age groups: 8–12, 13–18, and 18 and above.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a grant of Rs 2 crore for its development.

"This academy is a vital step towards identifying and developing the next generation of champions from Assam," said Sarma.

He also agreed to aid Lovlina in the acquisition of land and costing for the building of hostels for the athletes.

The minister has also promised to help the academy in covering expenses related to the coaching staff and expansion of the academy.

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
