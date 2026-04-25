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Home  » Sports » Olympic hockey medallist Gurbax Singh Grewal dies at 84

Olympic hockey medallist Gurbax Singh Grewal dies at 84

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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Last updated on: April 25, 2026 12:35 IST

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Indian hockey mourns the loss of Olympic medallist Gurbax Singh Grewal, who passed away at 84.

Gurbax Singh Grewal

IMAGE: Gurbax Singh Grewal was part of India's bronze medal-winning team at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics. Photograph: ANI

Key Points

  • Olympic hockey medallist Gurbax Singh Grewal passed away at 84 due to a heart attack.
  • Grewal was part of the Indian team that won a bronze medal at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics.
  • He and his brother, Balbir Singh Grewal, represented India at the same Olympics.
  • Grewal served as a sports officer with Western Railways, nurturing hockey talent.
  • He remained active in hockey administration as honorary secretary of the Mumbai Hockey Association.

Olympic hockey medallist Gurbax Singh Grewal died following a heart attack in Zirakpur, near Chandigarh, on Friday. He was 84.

He was part of India's squad that won the bronze medal at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics.

 

In a rare distinction, he represented India at the same Olympics alongside his brother Balbir Singh Grewal, marking one of the few instances of siblings featuring together in the national hockey side at the Games.

Contribution to Indian Railways

Beyond his playing career, Grewal served as a senior sports officer with Western Railway, where he played a key role in identifying and inducting talent, including several players from Rajasthan, into the Railways hockey setup.

Post-Retirement Involvement

After retiring from service in Mumbai, he remained actively involved in the sport's administration, serving as honorary secretary of the Mumbai Hockey Association.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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