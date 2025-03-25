HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Olympic hero reveals shocking abuse allegations in court

Olympic hero reveals shocking abuse allegations in court

March 25, 2025 19:16 IST

Jakob Ingebrigtsen

IMAGE: Jakob Ingebrigtsen and legal counsel Mette Yvonne Larsen walk after the lunch break at South Rogaland District Court, Sandnes, Norway. Photograph: NTB/Lise Aserud/via Reuters

Double Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen described a childhood marked by fear and manipulation when he took the witness stand on Tuesday to testify against his father and former coach.

Gjert Ingebrigtsen has pleaded not guilty to charges of physically abusing two of his children, including the track athlete. The 59-year-old faces up to six years in prison, with the trial due to run until May 16 in Sandnes, Norway.

"My upbringing was closely tied to fear. I’ve been aware of a fear-based culture for a long time. As a teenager, it was a concept I really identified with, because I felt I had no free will or say in anything," said Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who won 5,000 meters gold at the Paris Games and the 1,500 metres in Tokyo.

"I was in an environment where everything was controlled and decided for me. There was an enormous amount of manipulation," he was quoted as telling the court by Norwegian state broadcaster NRK.

 

During the first day of the trial on Monday, Gjert Ingebrigtsen told the court he was innocent of the charges against him, Norwegian news agency NTB reported.

He is due to testify next week, NTB said.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen, 24, told the court about several incidents of violence.

Prosecutors allege Gjert Ingebrigtsen struck Jakob Ingebrigtsen several times after he received a negative report about his behaviour from school when he was aged eight.

"I remember being extremely scared. Now I’ve done something seriously wrong. I’m terrified of what’s going to happen,” Jakob Ingebrigtsen told the court about the lead-up to the incident.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen also told the court that when at age 16 he met Elisabeth Asserson, who is now his wife, his father tried to put a stop to the relationship, fearing having any relationship would harm his son's sporting career.

"I found it extremely difficult that someone like my own father could speak that way about Elisabeth, someone I cared about," he told the court.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
