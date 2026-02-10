HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Olympic embarrassment: Damaged medals shock winners at Milano Games

Olympic embarrassment: Damaged medals shock winners at Milano Games

February 10, 2026 18:32 IST

Milano Cortina 2026 organisers have announced a solution to repair the defective Olympic medals that were falling apart, ensuring athletes receive the high-quality symbol of their achievement.

Milano medals

IMAGE: Gold medallist Breezy Johnson of United States celebrates on the podium after winning the women's downhill. Photograph: Leonhard Foeger/Reuters

Key Points

  • Milano Cortina 2026 organisers have identified a fix for Olympic medals that were coming apart.
  • Athletes with damaged medals can return them for prompt repair by the Italian State Mint.
  • The issue may have stemmed from the medal's clasp and ribbon, which has a breakaway mechanism.

A fix has been found to stop Milano Cortina Olympic medals from coming apart and athletes will be able to return any damaged ones for repair, local organisers said on Tuesday.

Problems with the cherished medals have been one of the talking points on the opening days of competition at a Games that have otherwise run smoothly.

 

Local organisers investigated the medals mishaps with the Italian State Mint, which is responsible for producing them.

"A solution was identified and a targeted intervention was implemented," Milano Cortina 2026 Communications Director Luca Casassa said, adding that only a limited number of medals had suffered defects.

Athletes whose medals were affected could return them "so that they can be promptly repaired," he added.

"Milano Cortina 2026 confirms its commitment to ensuring that the medals, which symbolise the highest achievement in every athlete's career, meet the highest standards of quality and attention to detail."

American Breezy Johnson, who won the women's downhill on Sunday, was one of the highest-profile victims, showing off a damaged medal from which the ribbon had separated.

Organisers did not specify what the problem was.

A source close to the situation had suggested on Monday that the issue may stem from the medal's clasp and ribbon, which is fitted with a breakaway mechanism required by law to avoid the risk of strangulation or other injury.

The gold medals weigh about 500 grams (1.1 pounds) - as much as the silver medals - and contain 6 grams of gold. The bronze medals are slightly lighter at 420 grams.

Positive Feedback on Games Operations

Local organisers were very pleased with operations at the Games, spread over a wide area of northern Italy from Milan to a series of venues in the Alps.

"What we have found in these first four days is really encouraging, the stadiums and the competitions are often sold out, fan zones are full of people who are in a party mood and want to enjoy the Games' atmosphere," Casassa said.

"The feedback that we are getting from the real protagonists, the athletes, at the moment is extremely positive," he added.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
