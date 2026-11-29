The Pro Wrestling League player auction on Monday is set to feature a star-studded lineup including Olympic medallist Hassan Yazdani and world champion Manisha Bhanwala, as teams vie for top wrestling talent from India and abroad.

Key Points Three-time Olympic medallist Hassan Yazdani, world champion Manisha Bhanwala, and Asian Games gold medallist Sujeet Kalkal are among the top wrestlers in the Pro Wrestling League player auction on Monday.

The auction pool includes 78 overseas and 131 Indian wrestlers from 24 countries, categorised into four price brackets from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 18 lakh.

International stars like Paris 2024 silver medallists Anastasia Nichita and Daichi Takatani, along with reigning world champion Anastasiya Alpyeyeva, are part of the auction.

Indian talents such as reigning world champion Manisha, Asian Games gold medallist Sujeet, and World Championship bronze medallist Antim Panghal are also in the fray.

Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals have retained Aman Sehrawat, while Delhi Dangal Warriors kept Hadi Vafaeipour; several other teams will build their squads entirely at the auction.

Three-time Olympic medallist Hassan Yazdani, world champion Manisha Bhanwala and Asian Games gold medallist Sujeet Kalkal will go under the hammer at the Pro Wrestling League player auction here on Monday.

The auction pool comprises 78 overseas and 131 Indian wrestlers (119 men and 90 women) from 24 countries.

Wrestlers have been placed in four categories based on their performance credentials and international standing, with base prices of Rs 18 lakh for A+ (Marquee), Rs 12 lakh for Category A, Rs 8 lakh for Category B and Rs 3 lakh for Category C. There are 22 wrestlers in the top A+ bracket.

Top Wrestlers In The Auction Pool

Leading the international contingent is Iran's Yazdani, the Rio 2016 Olympic champion and a silver medallist at both the Tokyo and Paris Olympics. He is joined by Paris 2024 silver medallists Anastasia Nichita of Moldova, a former world champion, and Daichi Takatani of Japan.

Reigning world champion Anastasiya Alpyeyeva (Ukraine), former world champion Bilyana Dudova (Bulgaria) and 2026 World Championship silver medallists Roman Bravo-Young (Mexico) and Vazgen Tevanyan (Armenia) are also in the fray.

The Indian pool includes reigning world champion Manisha, Sujeet, who won gold at both the Asian Games and the Senior Asian Championship this year; and Antim Panghal, a World Championship bronze medallist and Asian Games silver medallist.

They are joined by Commonwealth Games champion and former World Championship silver medallist Deepak Punia, 2026 Worlds medallists Neelam and Tanu Sharma.

Team Retentions And Strategies

Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals have retained Aman Sehrawat, who became India's youngest Olympic medallist when he won bronze in the 57kg category at Paris 2024, also adding an Asian Games gold this year.

"I am grateful to the Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals for the faith they have shown in me. I want to repay that trust by giving my best on the mat in Season 6," Sehrawat said.

Delhi Dangal Warriors have retained Iran's Hadi Vafaeipour, a two-time Takhti Cup champion and 2024 Asian Championship bronze medallist.

Defending champions Haryana Thunders, along with Maharashtra Kesari, Punjab Royals and UP Dominators, have chosen not to retain any wrestlers and will build their squads entirely at the auction.