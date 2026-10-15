Shaunae Miller-Uibo's Comeback: Motherhood Fuels World Record Ambition

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Shaunae Miller-Uibo, fueled by motherhood and a return to health, is setting her sights on breaking the long-standing women's 400m world record next season.

Photograph: Manon Cruz/Reuters

Key Points Two-time Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo aims to break the women's 400m world record next season.

Miller-Uibo, a mother of two, views motherhood as a new purpose in her sport, inspiring her comeback after injury setbacks.

She hopes her journey will inspire female athletes to pursue their dreams despite challenges, emphasising effort over medals.

Miller-Uibo is the International Event Ambassador for the Delhi Half Marathon, which will be held on Sunday.

She believes events like the Delhi Half Marathon provide crucial opportunities for Indian athletes to showcase their talent.

Two-time Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo has set her sights on the women's 400m world record as she targets a return to her pet event next season, seeking to reclaim her place among the elite after years of injury setbacks and the challenge of rebuilding her speed following two pregnancies.

The Bahamian, who won back-to-back Olympic gold medals at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, said the ongoing season had been among her healthiest in recent years, allowing her to test her speed as she gradually worked her way back to the 400m.

Olympic Champion's World Record Ambition

Miller-Uibo, who welcomed her son in 2023 and daughter in 2025, said motherhood has given her a different purpose in sport.

"I'd like to crack the world record. I've gotten every title, so I don't need any more medals, but I'd like to see how low we can really go," Miller-Uibo told PTI Videos ahead of the Delhi Half Marathon.

East Germany's Marita Koch set the 400m world record with a time of 47.60 seconds way back in October 1985 in Canberra.

Miller-Uibo last won a world title back in 2022 when she clocked 49.11 seconds in Eugene. Her personal best was 48.36s, which she achieved during her triumphant Tokyo Olympics run in 2021.

"I have been dealing with a lot of injuries over the past few years, and this season has been one of my healthiest. We were able to test out the speed a bit more, and we haven't done any 400m since, just building back up," she said.

Motherhood and Inspiring Legacy

"Next season, I'd like to get into it. I've been craving it, and hopefully next year everything falls into place. I've accomplished everything I wanted to do, and now I have my kids there to watch and experience some of it.

"I just want to make them proud and show them how hard mom works, and that you can achieve anything you set your mind to," she said.

The Bahamian athlete also hopes her journey will inspire female athletes to continue pursuing their goals despite setbacks.

"I would like to leave a legacy where they see that no matter what, I've always put my best foot forward, set goals and gone out and achieved them. It's not really about the medals, but about going out there and trying your best.

"I hope female athletes are inspired by that and know that they don't have to throw away their dreams, that they can achieve it all," she added.

Delhi Half Marathon and Indian Talent

Speaking about opportunities for Indian athletes, Miller-Uibo said events such as the Delhi Half Marathon could help emerging talent showcase its abilities.

"You have so much talent here in India. Having events like this gives athletes opportunities to showcase that talent and helps bring more athletes to the front," she said.

The Bahamian who is visiting India for the first time as the International Event Ambassador for the half marathon, also spoke about enjoying Indian cuisine during her stay.

"I really enjoyed dosa this morning. I've had a few other things to eat as well, and I've been enjoying it so far. I love tasting different cultural foods and Indian food," she said.

The 21st edition of the Delhi Half Marathon will be held on Sunday, with more than 41,000 participants expected to compete.

The World Athletics Gold Label Road Race will start from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.