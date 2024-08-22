News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Olympic champ Duplantis soars to another Diamond League win

Olympic champ Duplantis soars to another Diamond League win

August 22, 2024 09:00 IST
IMAGE: Armand Duplantis needed just four jumps to clinch victory with a height of 6.0. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Two-times Olympic champion Armand Duplantis soared to another victory in his illustrious resume, winning the city pole vault competition in Lausanne on Wednesday to open the Lausanne Diamond League meeting.

 

The 24-year-old cleared a meeting record of 6.15 metres at Place de la Navigation, two weeks after he captured his second consecutive Olympic title with a stunning world-record 6.25 jump in Paris.



The Swede needed just four jumps to clinch Wednesday's victory with a height of 6.0, then had the bar raised to a meeting-record 6.15, clearing it on his third attempt.

"It's always nerve-wracking when you have a big performance like I did at the Olympics," Duplantis told reporters. "I stepped out on the track today and I really loved it."



Olympic silver medallist Sam Kendricks of the US cleared 5.92 for second place. Norway's Sondre Guttormsen, Australia's Kurtis Marschall and E J Obiena of the Philippines finished in a three-way tie for third with 5.82.

Duplantis wowed the Stade de France crowd at the Paris Olympics when he broke the world record for a ninth time.



The remainder of the Lausanne Diamond League programme is on Thursday at Stade Olympique de la Pontaise.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
