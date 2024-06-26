Olympic bound Indian boxers to train in Germany

Photograph: IFB/X

Five Indian boxers, aiming for glory at the upcoming Paris Olympics, will embark on a month-long training camp in Germany starting June 28th. This rigorous program excludes Commonwealth Games gold medalist Amit Panghal (51kg), who will continue training at the Sports Authority of India's Shilaroo center with his national team coaches.

The training camp, held at the Olympic Centre in Saarbrucken, Germany, offers a unique opportunity for the boxers. Nikhat Zareen (50kg), the world champion, and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), the Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist, will be joined by Nishant Dev (71kg), a 2023 World Championships bronze medalist, Preeti Pawar (54kg), and Jaismine Lamboria (57kg). They will have the chance to spar with

boxers from various countries like Ireland, USA, Mongolia, Germany, and Denmark.

This international exposure serves a dual purpose. Not only will the boxers hone their skills against diverse competition, but they will also acclimatize to the European weather conditions similar to those they will encounter during the Paris Games.

"The training camp...will also help them acclimatise well before the Games," said Hemanta Kumar Kalita, Secretary General of the Boxing Federation of India. This sentiment highlights the importance of adjusting to the new environment for optimal performance.

India has a rich history of three Olympic boxing bronze medals, with Vijender Singh (2008) and MC Mary Kom (2012) etching their names in history. Lovlina Borgohain has a chance to add another chapter to this legacy by becoming the second Indian woman, and only the third Indian overall, to win consecutive Olympic boxing medals.