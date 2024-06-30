Olympic bound Anshu faces shoulder injury scare

IMAGE: Anshu qualified for the Games by winning a gold medal at the Asian Olympic Qualifier in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan in April. Photograph: SAI Media

Indian wrestler Anshu Malik, a strong medal hope for the Paris Olympics, suffered a shoulder strain during training. The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is monitoring the situation and awaiting a full report.

Malik, 22, won a silver medal at the recent Ranking Series event in Budapest but sustained the injury upon returning to her training center in India. An MRI scan revealed no serious damage, and she has already resumed light training.

WFI President Sanjay Singh expects a clearer picture on her condition within two days. He emphasized they have until July 8th to adjust nominations if necessary.

Meanwhile, India's head wrestling coach Virender Dahiya expressed confidence in the team's preparation. He highlighted good training sessions and hopes for at least three medals in Paris. Dahiya expects veteran Vinesh Phogat to be a key contributor.

"All our wrestlers are in good rhythm. After the ranking series event in Budapest, we stayed back in the country for a training camp. The wrestlers got good sparring partners there. We are hoping for at least three medals this time," Dahiya said.

India will send six wrestlers to the Olympics, with Anshu Malik and Aman Sehrawat being the only representatives in their respective weight categories.