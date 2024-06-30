News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Olympic bound Anshu faces shoulder injury scare

Olympic bound Anshu faces shoulder injury scare

Source: PTI
June 30, 2024 22:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Anshu qualified for the Games by winning a gold medal at the Asian Olympic Qualifier in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan in April. Photograph: SAI Media

Indian wrestler Anshu Malik, a strong medal hope for the Paris Olympics, suffered a shoulder strain during training. The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is monitoring the situation and awaiting a full report.

Malik, 22, won a silver medal at the recent Ranking Series event in Budapest but sustained the injury upon returning to her training center in India. An MRI scan revealed no serious damage, and she has already resumed light training.

WFI President Sanjay Singh expects a clearer picture on her condition within two days. He emphasized they have until July 8th to adjust nominations if necessary.

Meanwhile, India's head wrestling coach Virender Dahiya expressed confidence in the team's preparation. He highlighted good training sessions and hopes for at least three medals in Paris. Dahiya expects veteran Vinesh Phogat to be a key contributor.

"All our wrestlers are in good rhythm. After the ranking series event in Budapest, we stayed back in the country for a training camp. The wrestlers got good sparring partners there. We are hoping for at least three medals this time," Dahiya said.

India will send six wrestlers to the Olympics, with Anshu Malik and Aman Sehrawat being the only representatives in their respective weight categories.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Heartbreak fuels South Africa's World Cup dream
Heartbreak fuels South Africa's World Cup dream
How Kohli and Rohit co-existed despite differences
How Kohli and Rohit co-existed despite differences
Dravid era ends; Gambhir frontrunner for India coach
Dravid era ends; Gambhir frontrunner for India coach
Panel to probe Ayodhya's Ram Path cave-ins
Panel to probe Ayodhya's Ram Path cave-ins
Record numbers tune in for ICC T20 WC final
Record numbers tune in for ICC T20 WC final
CBI nabs Guj school owner over NEET-UG malpractice
CBI nabs Guj school owner over NEET-UG malpractice
Jadeja: A thoroughbred who found his own course
Jadeja: A thoroughbred who found his own course

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Jadeja follows Kohli, Rohit in T20I retirement

Jadeja follows Kohli, Rohit in T20I retirement

PM's heartfelt call to Team India

PM's heartfelt call to Team India

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances