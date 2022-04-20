News
Olympians to feature in Khelo India University Games

Olympians to feature in Khelo India University Games

Source: PTI
April 20, 2022 17:29 IST
Manu Bhaker

IMAGE: Olympian shooter Manu Bhaker will feature in the Khelo India University Games to be held in Bengaluru from April 24 to May 3. Photograph: Manu Bhaker/Instagram

Olympian shooter Manu Bhaker, sprinter Dutee Chand and swimmer Srihari Nataraj are some of the big names to feature in the Khelo India University Games to be held in Bengaluru from April 24 to May 3.

Besides, the shooting duo of Divyansh Singh Panwar and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar will also be seen in action in the event, where two indigenous sports -- Yogasana and Mallakhamb -- will make their debut.

 

A total of 3,878 athletes from 189 universities from across the country will participate in the Games, where 20 disciplines will feature and a total of 275 gold medals will be up for grabs.

"The large number of participants and the high level of technical conduct of the Games in state-of-the-art venues makes the Khelo India University Games one of the biggest University-level Games in the country," Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday.

"I am confident that these Games will throw up many more champions this year."

The minister further said that the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) will run an awareness campaign on doping for the athletes.

"NADA is going completely digital in terms of all its Information, Education, Communication (IEC) and also testing the Games app for paperless protocols by WADA.

"The athletes will be given awareness on doping through NADA to ensure that the Games are clean and fair."

Thakur also informed that his ministry has sanctioned Rs 34.97 crore for the conduct of the Games.

The first edition of KIUG was held in Bhubaneswar in February, 2020, and saw a total participation of 3,182 athletes, across 158 universities and colleges from all states.

Panjab University was the champion in the first edition with a total of 46 medals, including 17 gold medals.

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

