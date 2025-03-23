HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Olympian Priyanka Goswami sets NNR in Slovakia

Olympian Priyanka Goswami sets NNR in Slovakia

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 23, 2025 17:14 IST

x

Priyanka Goswami

IMAGE: Priyanka Goswami. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Goswami

Commonwealth Games medallist race walker Priyanka Goswami set a national record in women's 35km event during the Dudinska 50 competition in Dudince, Slovakia.

Goswami clocked 2:56:34 on Saturday to finish 11th in the 44th edition of the annual Dudinska 50, a World Athletics Race Walking Tour Gold Label meet held on the streets of Dudince in March. Her previous personal best was 3:13:19.

 

A two-time Olympian, Goswami bettered the previous national record of 2:57:54 set by Manju Rani at the 2023 National Open Race Walking Championships in Ranchi.

Paula Milena Torres of Ecuador won the women's 35km race walk event with a time of 2:44:26. Peru's Kimberly García (2:45:59) and Poland's Katarzyna Zdzieblo (2:46:59) took the second and third positions respectively.

The 29-year-old Goswami also holds the 20km race walk national record of 1:28:45, which she had set at the 2021 National Race Walking Championships in Ranchi. She had won a silver in 10,000km race walk event at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Meanwhile, national record holder Akashdeep Singh finished sixth in the men's 20km race walk with a time of 1:24:13.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Lack Of Foreign Batting Depth May Hurt RR
Lack Of Foreign Batting Depth May Hurt RR
What's the reason for Bhuvi's omission from RCB XI?
What's the reason for Bhuvi's omission from RCB XI?
18 Years of Virat Kohli at RCB
18 Years of Virat Kohli at RCB
'For Families With Small Children, It Was Difficult'
'For Families With Small Children, It Was Difficult'
PIX: King Kohli Lords It Over The Knights At Eden
PIX: King Kohli Lords It Over The Knights At Eden

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Sobhita-Chay's Marriage: 7 Cute Facts

webstory image 2

12 Pics: Fort Kochi Is India's Loveliest Walking Town

webstory image 3

13 Insanely Yum Halwa Recipes

VIDEOS

SC shares video of cash recovery at judge home1:07

SC shares video of cash recovery at judge home

J-K: Apiculture farming receives spectacular boom in Udhampur3:03

J-K: Apiculture farming receives spectacular boom in...

First successful ostrich breeding in Rajasthan's Ramniwas Bagh zoo2:07

First successful ostrich breeding in Rajasthan's Ramniwas...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD