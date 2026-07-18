Olympic Medallist Manu Bhaker Demands Accountability For Student Future

Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker has passionately spoken out in support of students protesting alleged exam paper leaks, advocating for fundamental education rights and greater accountability to secure the future of the nation's youth.

Photographs: Manu Bhaker/Instagram

Key Points Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker supports students protesting alleged exam paper leaks.

Bhaker asserts that every child deserves fundamental rights to education, safety, and a fair chance.

She highlights the issue's importance beyond politics, calling for greater accountability.

Bhaker expresses deep sadness over student suffering and the loss of potential.

The shooter stresses the need to protect the dreams and futures of India's youth.

Double Olympic medallist shooter Manu Bhaker has expressed concern over the plight of students protesting against alleged exam paper leaks, saying every child deserves access to education, safety and a fair chance at life.

In a post on social media, the ace shooter said the issue was bigger than politics and called for greater accountability to safeguard the future of students.

Why Student Futures Are At Stake

"At this point, it's about the lives of the future of our nation. It's about us," Bhaker wrote.

"I am a student, and at one point, we all were students. Every child deserves access to education, safety, and a fair chance at life. These are not privileges -- they are fundamental rights."

Referring to the students and children who have lost their lives, she said they "were meant to be the future of our country" and that "their dreams, their potential, and their futures should have been protected."

Call For Accountability Beyond Politics

Bhaker stressed that the issue should not be viewed through a political lens.

"This is not about promoting or opposing any political party. It is about speaking up for what truly matters -- education, the environment, safety, and accountability. These issues affect every one of us, regardless of our beliefs," she said.

The double Olympic medallist also said she felt deeply saddened by the suffering of students.

"I take immense pride in representing my country. That is why it is deeply heartbreaking to see the students suffer like this. We owe them more. We owe every child a future where they can learn, grow, and dream without fear," she added.