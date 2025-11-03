HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Oldest Olympic champion Charles Coste passes into the ages

November 03, 2025 13:27 IST

x

Charles Coste

IMAGE: Charles Coste had been the world’s oldest living Olympic gold medallist following the death of Hungarian artistic gymnast Agnes Keleti at the age of 103 on January 2, 2025. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

French cyclist Charles Coste, who had been the world’s oldest living Olympic gold medallist, has died aged 101, French media reported on Sunday.

Coste, who won Olympic gold in track cycling’s

team pursuit alongside Pierre Adam, Serge Blusson, and Fernand Decanali, passed away on Thursday.

He had been the world’s oldest living Olympic gold medallist following the death of Hungarian artistic gymnast Agnes Keleti at the age of 103 on January 2, 2025.

 

Coste was one of the torchbearers during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

His record also includes the 1949 Grand Prix des Nations, a 140-km time trial in which he beat Italian Fausto Coppi, a Tour de France and Giro d'Italia champion.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
