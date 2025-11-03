Oldest Olympic champion Charles Coste passes into the ages

IMAGE: Charles Coste had been the world’s oldest living Olympic gold medallist following the death of Hungarian artistic gymnast Agnes Keleti at the age of 103 on January 2, 2025. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

French cyclist Charles Coste, who had been the world’s oldest living Olympic gold medallist, has died aged 101, French media reported on Sunday.



Coste, who won Olympic gold in track cycling’s

team pursuit alongside Pierre Adam, Serge Blusson, and Fernand Decanali, passed away on Thursday.He had been the world’s oldest living Olympic gold medallist following the death of Hungarian artistic gymnast Agnes Keleti at the age of 103 on January 2, 2025.

Coste was one of the torchbearers during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.



His record also includes the 1949 Grand Prix des Nations, a 140-km time trial in which he beat Italian Fausto Coppi, a Tour de France and Giro d'Italia champion.