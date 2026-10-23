Ojaswini Saraswat Creates History At Indian Open

At just 13, Ojaswini Saraswat has made history by becoming the youngest Indian golfer ever to make the cut at a Ladies European Tour event, showcasing immense talent at the Hero Women's Indian Open.

Key Points 13-year-old Ojaswini Saraswat on Friday became the youngest Indian ever to make the cut at a Ladies European Tour event at the Hero Women's Indian Open.

She carded a remarkable three-under 69 in the second round after opening with a seven-over 79, making the cut at four-over 148 and finishing T-26.

Ojaswini's second-round effort featured seven birdies, including three consecutive birdies to secure her place in the weekend rounds.

She is the second youngest player overall to make a LET cut, with Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn being 12 when she made the cut in 2008.

Ojaswini is a former runner-up at the US Kids World Championship in Pinehurst in 2024 and a silver medallist at the US Kids European Championship the same year.

Amateur Ojaswini Saraswat on Friday became the youngest Indian ever to make the cut at a Ladies European Tour event at the Hero Women's Indian Open here.

Youngest Indian To Make LET Cut

The 13-year-old Jaipur golfer, who was supposed to gain exposure at the tournament, carded a remarkable three-under 69 in the second round after opening with a seven-over 79 to make the cut at four-over 148 and was T-26.

She is the youngest Indian and the second youngest player overall to make the cut at a LET event. Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn was 12 when she made the cut at the 2008 Finnair Masters.

Ojaswini's Impressive Performance

Ojaswini's second-round effort featured seven birdies against four bogeys. She birdied all four par-3 holes and, after remaining level par through 15 holes, finished with three consecutive birdies to secure her place in the weekend rounds.

"After Thursday's round, I just wanted to play well because I knew where I had made mistakes. I've had a lot of support from my parents, brother and sponsors, and I'm excited," said Ojaswini, who is an eighth-grade student.

Journey To The Indian Open

Ojaswini, a former runner-up at the US Kids World Championship in Pinehurst in 2024 and silver medallist at the US Kids European Championship the same year, has already gained international exposure despite her age.

She began playing golf at four, after discovering the Mohali Golf Range located in front of her house, and now trains at Jaipur's Rambagh Golf Club.

"I started golf when I was four. I used to go to the Mohali Golf Range. It was just in front of my house, so I thought, 'Let's give golf a try'," she said.

Ojaswini earned her place in the field through her position among the leading Indian players available from the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

She had also attended junior camps organised by the Women's Golf Association of India ahead of the 2018 edition of the tournament.

Watching last year's Indian Open had inspired her to aspire to compete at the event, and has now turned that ambition into a memorable milestone.

"I wanted to make some birdies, because it was important. After I shot seven-over, I knew the cut would be around there. I wanted to make up for that score," she said.

With two rounds remaining, the tournament also offers Ojaswini an opportunity to test herself against an elite professional field and set new goals for her promising career.

Switzerland's Chiara Tamburlini led the leaderboard at six-under, while India's Asian Games gold medallist Pranavi Urs and Argentina's Magdalena Simmermacher were tied second at four-under.