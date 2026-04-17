How Odisha Women Clinched Rugby 7s Title

Odisha women's rugby team emerged victorious at the 13th Senior National Rugby 7s Championship, showcasing their dominance with a decisive win against defending champions Bihar.

Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Key Points Odisha women's team won the 13th Senior National Rugby 7s Championship, defeating Bihar.

Nirmalya Rout scored 15 points for Odisha, contributing significantly to their victory.

Odisha secured their third national title in six years with this win.

West Bengal won the bronze medal, defeating Delhi in the third-place playoff.

Odisha women scored a commanding 27-0 victory over defending champions Bihar to emerge champions in the 13th Senior National Rugby 7s Championship here on Friday.

Odisha's Dominant Performance

Odisha's charge was led by Nirmalya Rout, who scored 15 points through three tries, while Tarulata Naik added 10 points with two tries.

Parbati Hansdah also got on the scoresheet, sealing a comprehensive win and a third national title in six years for Odisha women.

West Bengal Secures Bronze

West Bengal secured the bronze medal with a 26-0 win over Delhi in the third place playoff.

The scoring effort was shared by Riya Oraon (7 points), Rima Oraon (5 points), Namista Oraon (5 points), and Sandhya Rai (9 points).

Semifinal Results

In the semifinals, Odisha defeated West Bengal 31-7, while Bihar overcame Delhi 33-7.

The men's competition will take place on April 20-21.

Rugby 7s is a fast-paced, shorter version of rugby union, making it popular for tournaments. The Rugby India organisation oversees the sport's development and promotion across the country. This victory will likely boost Odisha's profile in national rugby circuits.