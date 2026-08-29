Odisha's Vision For Sports Excellence Unveiled On National Sports Day

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is driving a significant sports transformation, leveraging athletics for social change, developing world-class infrastructure, and preparing to host major international events like the 2028 Asian and World Athletics Indoor Championships.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi launched initiatives to use sports for social change, distributing kits in Maoist-affected villages.

The state unveiled "Kheliba Odisha, Jitiba Odisha" slogan and is building world-class sports facilities, including stadiums in all 314 blocks.

Odisha will host the 2028 Asian and World Athletics Indoor Championships, marking a significant milestone for India.

Biju Patnaik Sports and Adventure Awards were conferred, honouring athletes, coaches, and sports journalists.

The state aims to provide greater opportunities for youth to excel in sports through enhanced infrastructure and initiatives.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday said sports was being used as an instrument of social change, with sporting kits distributed among youths in 485 villages across 10 Maoist-affected districts of the state.

At the state-level function marking National Sports Day, Majhi unveiled the slogan "Kheliba Odisha, Jitiba Odisha" (Odisha will play, Odisha will win).

Boosting Sports Infrastructure And Global Ambitions

The event, held on the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, also saw Majhi confer the Biju Patnaik Sports and Adventure Awards for 2025. Paying tribute to Dhyan Chand, Majhi recalled the hockey legend's words: "It is not what the country has done for you that matters most, but what you have done for the country."

Describing Odisha's sporting journey as one "from playground to podium", he said the state had emerged as a major sporting powerhouse. "We are building world-class facilities and coaching for our children. Modern stadiums are being built in all the 314 blocks at a cost of Rs 4,124 crore, a world-class sports complex at Gothapatna in Bhubaneswar, the Baji Rout Regional Sports Hub in Dhenkanal and five other regional hubs," he said.

Majhi said Odisha's growing sporting infrastructure and initiatives were intended to provide children and youth with greater opportunities to excel. He also noted that the state would host the 2028 Asian and World Athletics Indoor Championships, the first time India would host the events.

Honouring Sporting Excellence

The CM presented the Biju Patnaik Adventure Award to Soumyaranjan Behera of Nayagarh. Posthumous adventure awards were conferred on Nilamadhab Panda and Sunil Kumar Ray of Jajpur. Pranati Mishra received the lifetime achievement award, while Shakti Prakash Nanda was honoured for excellence in sports journalism. Loma Swain received the award for outstanding performance in sports, while Gopal Krishna Dash was named the best coach.