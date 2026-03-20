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Odisha Secures Hosting Rights for 2028 World Athletics Indoor Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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March 20, 2026 15:55 IST

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Odisha, India, is set to host the World Athletics Indoor Championships in 2028, solidifying its position as a rising global sports hub and marking a historic moment for Indian athletics.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Odisha will host the World Athletics Indoor Championships in 2028, bringing the prestigious event back to India after 22 years.
  • The event, scheduled for March 3-5, 2028, will mark the first time India has hosted a global track and field championship.
  • Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed pride and gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and sporting bodies for their support.
  • Odisha has invested heavily in sports infrastructure and athlete development, establishing itself as a leading destination for international sporting events.
  • The World Indoor Championships typically feature 26 events across three days, showcasing a wide range of athletic disciplines.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said the world will witness the love for sports that the state has as it will host the World Athletics Indoor Championships, 2028.

The state is looking forward to welcoming athletes and fans from across the globe and showcasing its organisational prowess and Indian hospitality, he said.

 

The World Athletics Council has awarded the hosting rights of the prestigious event to India for 2028 and it will be held in Odisha.

"Extremely proud to share that #Odisha is hosting the World Athletics Indoor Championships, 2028. With the Odisha edition, the prestigious event is back in India after 22 long years. This milestone reflects our emergence as a global sporting hub and our unwavering commitment to world-class excellence," Majhi said in a post on X.

Asserting that the state has arrived on the global stage, he said the world is ready to witness the love for sports that the state has.

The chief minister expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continued guidance and support in strengthening the sports ecosystem.

This is a proud moment not only for Odisha but for the entire nation of India, said Majhi.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to World Athletics and the Athletics Federation of India for placing trust in Odisha to host one of the most prestigious championships in global athletics," he said.

The 2028 World Indoor Championships will see India host a global track and field championships for the first time, from March 3 to 5 in 2028, according to the statement.

Championship Events

World Indoor Championships typically has 26 events -- 13 each for men and women -- to be competed across three days.

The 13 events are 60m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 3000m, 60m hurdles, 4x400m relay, high jump, pole vault, long jump, triple jump, shot put, heptathlon (pentathlon for women). The 4x400m mixed relay will be held for the first time in this year's edition in Poland.

Odisha's Investment in Sports

"Over the past decade, Odisha has made sport a central pillar of its development vision. Through sustained investment in world-class sporting infrastructure, athlete development programmes, and high-performance ecosystems, the state has emerged as a leading destination for international sporting events," he said.

Odisha had earlier hosted several international sports events, including the FIH Hockey Men's World Cup.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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