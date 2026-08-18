Chandigarh, Odisha, MP Dominate; Manipur Edges Maharashtra In Junior Women's Hockey

The 16th Hockey Junior Women National Championship delivered thrilling action as Chandigarh, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh secured impressive victories, while Manipur triumphed in a nail-biting clash against Maharashtra.

Key Points Chandigarh secured a 3-1 victory over Punjab, with Diksha and Ravina scoring crucial goals.

Odisha showcased a dominant performance in Pool B, defeating Bengal 6-0.

Madhya Pradesh registered a commanding 6-0 win over Himachal, featuring a hat-trick by Kajal.

Manipur clinched a hard-fought 3-2 win against Hockey Maharashtra, thanks to Sallu Pukhrambam's hat-trick.

The 16th Hockey Junior Women National Championship witnessed several high-scoring and closely contested matches.

Chandigarh, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh registered convincing victories, while Manipur edged past Maharashtra in a closely contested Division A clash at the 16th Hockey Junior Women National Championship here on Tuesday.

Chandigarh secured a 3-1 victory over Punjab. The first half remained goalless before Diksha broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute. Ravina doubled Chandigarh's advantage just a minute later, scoring in the 34th minute. Punjab pulled one back through Kaur Jaismeen in the 40th minute, but Chauhan Priya restored Chandigarh's two-goal cushion in the 46th minute to seal the win.

Dominant Performances In Pool Matches

Odisha produced a dominant performance in Pool B, defeating Bengal 6-0. Captain Drupati Naik opened the scoring in the 10th minute and struck again in the 47th minute. Ajita Ekka added a goal in the 29th minute, followed by Ekka Sonali in the 30th minute. Binati Minz extended the lead in the 44th minute, while Bhoi Doli completed the scoring in the 49th minute.

Madhya Pradesh registered another commanding victory in Pool D, defeating Himachal 6-0. Tanvi opened the scoring in the 12th minute, before Kajal scored twice in the 19th and 26th minutes. Kajal completed her hat-trick with another goal in the 52nd minute. Tanvi added her second in the 58th minute, while Kudrat completed the scoring in the 59th minute.

Manipur Secures Hard-Fought Victory

Manipur secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Hockey Maharashtra in Pool C. Sallu Pukhrambam was the star of the contest, scoring a hat-trick in the 21st, 43rd and 47th minutes to help Manipur secure the win. Maharashtra fought back through Rubi Rathore in the 49th minute and captain Tanishka Sanjay Shinde in the 53rd minute, but Manipur held on to claim all three points.