Odisha And Madhya Pradesh Advance To Junior Men's National Hockey Final

Discover how Odisha and Madhya Pradesh triumphed in their semi-final clashes to set up an exciting showdown in the Hockey India Junior Men's National Championship final.

Photograph: Hockey India/X

Key Points Odisha and Madhya Pradesh have qualified for the Hockey India Junior Men's National Championship final.

Odisha secured a 6-4 victory over Punjab in a high-scoring semi-final match.

Bilkan Oram was a standout player for Odisha, scoring a hat-trick.

Madhya Pradesh defeated Jharkhand 2-0, with both goals coming late in the game.

The championship final is scheduled for August 8, alongside the third-place playoff.

Odisha and Madhya Pradesh entered the final of the Hockey India Junior Men's National Championship after registering contrasting victories in their respective last-four matches here on Thursday.

Odisha's High-Scoring Victory

Odisha outplayed Punjab 6-4 in a high-scoring opening semifinal, with Bilkan Oram starring with a hat-trick. Oram struck in the 28th, 41st and 52nd minutes, while Alok Kujur (11th), captain Deepak Pradhan (37th) and Amit Kiro (59th) also found the target for Odisha. Punjab made a bright start through Amandeep, who scored in the seventh minute before Mandeep Singh doubled the lead a minute later. Ajaypal Singh (34th) and Amandeep (42nd) also scored for Punjab, but Odisha's attacking firepower proved decisive.

In the second semifinal, Madhya Pradesh defeated Jharkhand 2-0, scoring both goals in the closing stages of the contest. After a closely fought encounter, Rajveer Singh broke the deadlock in the 56th minute before Aashir Aadil Khan sealed the result with another goal two minutes later.

The final between Odisha and Madhya Pradesh will be played on August 8, while Punjab and Jharkhand will clash in the third-place playoff earlier in the day.