Odisha Gymnastics Body Accused Of Using Dead President's Name For Funds

The Odisha Gymnastics Association is facing serious allegations of financial impropriety and questionable governance, including using the name of a deceased president to solicit government funds for the National Gymnastics Championships.

Key Points The Odisha Gymnastics Association is accused of using the name of its deceased president, Samir Dey, to request funds from the Odisha government.

A complaint alleges the OGA secured nearly Rs 98 lakh from the state government for the 2026 National Gymnastics Championships using invoices bearing Dey's name.

The Sports Authority of India also sanctioned Rs 50 lakh for the same event, raising questions about dual funding.

The OGA faces scrutiny over alleged lack of transparency in conducting competitions and budgeting processes.

The Odisha Sports & Youth Services Department previously flagged concerns about the OGA not holding elections for nearly 20 years.

In a country where sports administration is often under the scanner for varied reasons, the Odisha Gymnastics Association may have produced one of its more curious cases with the body continuing to use the name of a president who died over a year ago for communication seeking funds from the state government.

A complaint submitted to the commissioner-cum-secretary of Odisha's Sports & Youth Services Department has questioned how the OGA managed to secure nearly Rs 98 lakh from the state government for the 2026 National Gymnastics Championships even as invoices of more than Rs 1.96-crore and official documents continued to carry the name of late Samir Dey as president.

The event was held from April 25 to may 3 at Kalinga Stadium. Dey, a former minister in the previous Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government, died in November 2024.

Allegations of a 'Ghost President'

"It is quite intriguing to note that the Association is running with a president who has passed one and half years ago," complainant Balunkeswar Sahoo wrote in his letter which was received by the sports department on May 27 and a copy of which is in possession of PTI.

The issue becomes even more striking because the invoice of more than Rs 1.96 crore raised for the National Championships had Dey's name as president with the signature of OGA general secretary Ashok Sahoo dated April 23, 2026.

Responding to the "ghost president" allegation, Sahoo said the association had continued using old stationery despite a change of guard.

"Dhiren Panda is currently functioning as the in-charge of the association. We have not printed fresh letterheads yet," OGA general secretary Sahoo told PTI.

"The present committee will be dissolved by August and fresh elections will be conducted in compliance with the National Sports Code," said Sahoo, who has already completed three consecutive terms and would be ineligible to contest again.

When contacted, the offices of the commissioner-cum-secretary of Odisha Sports and Youth Services Department declined to "comment" on the matter.

Questions Over Dual Funding

The complaint has also raised questions over how multiple agencies sanctioned funds for the same event.

Documents attached with the complaint show that the Sports Authority of India (SAI) had sanctioned Rs 50 lakh to the Gymnastics Federation of India for hosting the Junior and Senior National Championships in Bhubaneswar from April 25 to May 3. The OGA had requested the GFI to sanction Rs 25 lakh for the event and the request letter had Dey listed as the body's president although it was signed by Sahoo.

In addition, the Odisha government sanctioned Rs 1.96 crore for the championships, of which Rs 98 lakh was released, according to the complaint.

"If this funding was available to Odisha Gymnastics Association, then it raises a question as to why your department sanctioned the entire budget," Sahoo the complainant stated.

Concerns About Transparency

The controversy also revives older concerns surrounding the functioning of the OGA.

In an April 10, 2025 communication to the Gymnastics Federation of India, the Sports & Youth Services Department had flagged allegations that the association had not conducted elections for nearly 20 years.

"The association has not, it is alleged, conducted the election for office bearers of the Association since last 20 years," the departmental communication had stated.

The complaint further alleged lack of transparency in the conduct of competitions and questioned the budgeting process for the National Championships, pointing out that the Junior and Senior events were held simultaneously despite separate sanction structures.

Seeking intervention, the complainant urged the department to conduct an independent inquiry into the functioning of the OGA, verify its compliance with the National Sports Code and scrutinise all financial assistance released to the association.

"Public funds are meant for genuine development of sports and athletes and therefore must be utilised only through transparent, accountable and duly verified bodies," the complaint stated.