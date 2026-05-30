Odisha Gymnastics Body Apologises For Late President's Name On Letterhead

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The Odisha Gymnastics Association has issued an apology for mistakenly using the name of its late president, Samir Dey, on official letterheads, sparking questions about governance and transparency within the organisation.

Key Points Odisha Gymnastics Association apologises for using late president Samir Dey's name on official letterheads.

Secretary Ashok Kumar Sahoo attributes the error to an unintentional oversight.

Invoices for the National Gymnastics Championships were issued with the late president's name.

A complaint questions the association's funding while using outdated letterheads.

The association plans to dissolve the current committee and conduct fresh elections.

Odisha Gymnastics Association secretary Ashok Kumar Sahoo has apologised for the continued use of late president Samir Dey's name on the association's official letterhead, describing it as an an "unintentional mistake".

The apology came after PTI reported that invoices related to the National Gymnastics Championships were issued on a letterhead bearing the name of Dey, who passed away in November 2024.

The Nationals concluded here earlier this month.

Gymnastics Body Admits Oversight

"I, Ashok Kumar Sahoo, Honorary Secretary, Odisha Gymnastics Association, took notice of the story published in different media channels about the mention of our late President Shri Samir Dey on our letterhead. It was an oversight error and an unintentional mistake," Sahoo said in a statement.

"We run our association transparently. However, I apologise for the oversight error and we will rectify it as soon as possible," he added.

Questions Raised Over Funding and Governance

A complaint submitted to the commissioner-cum-secretary of Odisha's Sports and Youth Services Department has questioned how the OGA managed to secure nearly Rs 98 lakh from the state government for the 2026 National Gymnastics Championships even as invoices of more than Rs 1.96-crore and official documents continued to carry the name of late Dey as president.

Sahoo had said that vice-president Dhiren Panda was currently functioning as the in-charge of the association but fresh letterheads had not been printed, resulting in the continued use of old stationery bearing Dey's name.

Association to Hold Fresh Elections

The secretary had also said that the present committee, which has been in place for nearly two decades, would be dissolved by August and fresh elections conducted in compliance with the National Sports Code.