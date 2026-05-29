Odisha Government Honours Para Archer Payal Nag For World Series Win

Odisha celebrates para archer Payal Nag's outstanding performance at the World Para Archery Series, where she secured two gold medals and qualified for the Para Asian Games, highlighting the state's commitment to supporting para sports.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Anurag Thakur/X

Key Points Payal Nag won two gold medals at the World Para Archery Series 2026 in Bangkok.

Payal Nag has qualified for the upcoming Para Asian Games.

The Odisha government awarded Payal Nag a cash prize for her achievements.

Payal Nag received additional funds for sports equipment to support her training.

Odisha's sports minister congratulated Payal Nag on her international success.

The Odisha government has felicitated the state's para archer Payal Nag for her outstanding performance at the World Para Archery Series 2026 in Bangkok, where she clinched two gold medals and secured qualification for the upcoming Para Asian Games.

Cash Award and Support for Payal Nag

In recognition of her remarkable achievement, Payal Nag was awarded a special cash award of Rs 5,46666 lakh along with an additional Rs 3,23100 lakh towards procurement of sports equipment to support her future training and competition preparations.

Felicitation Ceremony and Best Wishes

The felicitation ceremony was graced by the state's sports minister Suryabansi Suraj and other officials of the sports & youth services department (DSYS), who extended their best wishes to Payal for continued success at the Para Asian Games and future international competitions.

Minister's Congratulatory Message

Congratulating Payal on her accomplishment, Suraj said, "Payal Nag's success on the international stage is a proud moment for Odisha and the nation. Her determination, discipline, and achievements are truly inspiring and reflect the growing strength of para sports in Odisha."