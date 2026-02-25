HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » ISL: Odisha FC, Inter Kashi locked in goalless stalemate

ISL: Odisha FC, Inter Kashi locked in goalless stalemate

By Rediff Money Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 25, 2026 00:57 IST

x

ISL-Odisha-Inter-Kashi

IMAGE: Odisha FC and Inter Kashi shared points after playing out a goalless draw in the Indian Super League on Tuesday. Photograph: Indian Super League/X

Key Points

  • Odisha FC and Inter Kashi FC played to a 0-0 draw in the Indian Super League.
  • Despite multiple attempts, both Odisha and Inter Kashi struggled to find the target.
  • Odisha's Rahul KP, a former FIFA U-17 World Cupper, was named Player of the Match.

Odisha FC and Inter Kashi FC played out a goalless draw in an Indian Super League match in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

Despite nine attempts from Odisha and eight from Inter Kashi, only two shots on target were registered by each side.

Odisha's Rahul KP, a former FIFA U17 World Cupper, was named the Player of the Match. 

Visitors start brightly

In the opening minute, Inter Kashi midfielder Tomba Singh forced Odisha custodian Amrinder effect a sharp low save from distance.

Odisha responded around the quarter-hour mark when Rahul KP fired over from long range, following a quick transition initiated by Lalthathanga Khawlhring.

 

Shortly after, Suhair VP headed over for Odisha from close range after a set-piece delivery by Isak Vanlalruatfela.

Midway through the first half, Thoiba Singh won a free-kick for the hosts on the right and later headed narrowly wide from Khawlhring's delivery. Suhair again failed to hit the target from another set-piece situation. At the other end, Planas saw a close-range effort blocked by the defence.

Just before the break, Vanlalruatfela tested Lluis Tarres with a low strike from distance, but the Inter Kashi custodian gathered comfortably as the teams went into the interval on level terms. Early in the second half, Inter Kashi forward Rohit Danu had a header blocked inside the area.

Both sides squander chances

A little after the hour mark, Vanlalruatfela came closest for the Juggernauts, but his left-footed effort from a tight angle was blocked by defender David Humanes.

In the 73rd minute, Danu dragged a shot wide from the left after being picked out by Prasanth Mohan.

Deep into stoppage time, he attempted another effort from distance, which sailed just over the crossbar. Both teams pushed in the closing ten minutes, with Inter Kashi threatening more.

However, neither could apply the finishing touch as the contest ended goalless, with both sides sharing the spoils.

Rediff Money Desk in Bhubaneswar, India
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A. V.© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

More News Coverage

indianFootballhockey

RELATED STORIES

ISL: Jamshedpur FC edge Punjab; East Bengal crush SC Delhi
ISL: Jamshedpur FC edge Punjab; East Bengal crush SC Delhi
ISL: Lallianzuala Chhangte's goal helps NorthEast United hold Bengaluru FC
ISL: Lallianzuala Chhangte's goal helps NorthEast United hold Bengaluru FC
Indian Super League: FC Goa register first win of the season
Indian Super League: FC Goa register first win of the season
Own Goal Hands Mumbai City 1-0 Win Over Chennaiyin
Own Goal Hands Mumbai City 1-0 Win Over Chennaiyin
ISL: Mohun Bagan cruise past Chennaiyin FC
ISL: Mohun Bagan cruise past Chennaiyin FC

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Quiz Time! Guess The Thali! Which State?

webstory image 2

7 Iconic Kolkata Backdrops In Cinema

webstory image 3

Eat More Peanuts: 7 Benefits Of This Protein-Rich Nut

VIDEOS

Chaaya Rose Sardana Turns Up the Heat with Her Boldest Look Yet1:04

Chaaya Rose Sardana Turns Up the Heat with Her Boldest...

Mithali Raj's Stunning Mumbai Appearance Goes Viral0:25

Mithali Raj's Stunning Mumbai Appearance Goes Viral

People dressed as pandas join the Moscow Zoo's real pandas to celebrate the Chinese New Year1:22

People dressed as pandas join the Moscow Zoo's real...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO