Odisha FC Secure Narrow Win Against Sporting Club Delhi

Odisha FC secured a vital 2-1 victory against Sporting Club Delhi in the Indian Super League, showcasing a strong early performance and resilient defence.

Key Points Odisha FC secured a 2-1 victory over Sporting Club Delhi in the Indian Super League.

Suhair VP and K Lalrinfela scored early goals for Odisha FC, giving them a crucial lead.

Matija Babovic scored a penalty for SC Delhi, but it wasn't enough to secure a draw.

The win lifts Odisha FC above Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United FC in the league standings.

Odisha FC's defence held firm in the closing stages to secure the victory against SC Delhi.

Odisha FC rode on two early first-half goals to secure a hard-fought 2-1 win over Sporting Club Delhi in their Indian Super League match, here on Friday.

Early Goals Set the Tone for Odisha FC

Suhair VP struck in the fourth minute before K Lalrinfela doubled the lead in the 13th as Odisha stunned the hosts early.

Matija Babovic pulled one back from the penalty spot in the 74th minute but SC Delhi failed to find the equaliser despite dominating possession for large periods.

League Standings Impacted by Odisha FC Victory

The win lifted Odisha FC to 11th place with 10 points from 11 matches, above Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United FC.

SC Delhi also have 10 points from 11 games but stayed 10th on goal difference.

Key Moments in the Match

Odisha made a dream start when Suhair heading home Sanathoi Singh Heikrujam's cross after being left unmarked inside the box.

The visitors struck again nine minutes later after Delhi lost possession in midfield. Lalthathanga Khawlhring (Puitea) set up Lalrinfela, who beat goalkeeper Nora Fernandes with a low right-footed finish into the bottom corner.

SC Delhi gradually settled into the contest and created several chances before the break through Lamgoulen Gou, Babovic and Mohammed Aimen, but Odisha's defence held firm to preserve the two-goal cushion at half-time.

SC Delhi's Late Push Falls Short

The hosts increased the pressure after the restart and finally reduced the deficit when Babovic converted from the spot after Puitea handled the ball inside the area.

Odisha had a chance to restore their two-goal lead in the 79th minute but substitute Kartik Hantal missed from close range.

SC Delhi pushed hard in the closing stages with Julio Rivas and Sourav K forcing late saves, but Odisha defended resolutely through seven minutes of stoppage time to seal an important win in their fight against relegation.