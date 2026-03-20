Rahul KP's Brace Leads Odisha FC to Victory Over NorthEast United

Odisha FC showcased a dominant performance, securing their first win of the season with a resounding 4-1 victory over NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League, fueled by Rahul KP's impressive brace.

Photograph: NorthEast United FC/X

Key Points Rahul KP scored twice, leading Odisha FC to a 4-1 victory over NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League.

Subham Bhattacharya scored on his debut, contributing to Odisha FC's dominant performance.

NorthEast United FC's Muthu Mayakkannan received a red card, impacting their ability to compete effectively.

Odisha FC's win moves them up in the ISL standings, marking their first victory of the season.

An own goal by Bekey Oram further solidified Odisha FC's lead in the match.

Odisha FC found the goals through Rahul KP (6', 65'), Subham Bhattacharya (24') and Bekey Oram (68' OG), while Macarton Nickson (10') was the lone scorer for NEUFC.

Rahul handed Odisha FC an early lead before Nickson drew NorthEast United FC level, but debutant Subham Bhattacharya restored the advantage prior to the break.

Highlanders right back Muthu Mayakkannan was sent off in the first half. Rahul then added his second goal in the second half, before an own goal by Oram.

The Juggernauts registered their first win of the campaign to move up to ninth in the standings with five points and two games in hand, while NorthEast United FC remain seventh with six points. Rahul was adjudged the Player of the Match for his brace.

Odisha made an early impact in the sixth minute following a defensive lapse from the hosts. Striker Rahim Ali's pressure on NorthEast goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh worked as the ball fell kindly for the former, who sent it to Rahul to finish calmly.

The Highlanders responded immediately. In the 10th minute, Parthib Gogoi surged down the left flank and set up Nickson, who finished with a composed right-footed strike from inside the box to level the scores at 1-1.

Both teams exchanged chances in an open spell of play, with multiple efforts from NorthEast United attackers being blocked, while Odisha also threatened through right winger Isak Vanlalruatfela.

A goal-line clearance from midfielder Lalthathanga Khawlhring denied the hosts during this phase.

Odisha FC Takes the Lead

Odisha regained the lead in the 24th minute through debutant Subham. From a corner delivered by Isak, Rahim flicked the ball into the danger area, where Subham reacted quickest to stab it into the bottom-right corner and make it 2-1.

NorthEast United's challenge became tougher in the 36th minute when right-back Muthu Mayakkannan was shown a red card for a foul on Rahul KP. The hosts struggled to create clear openings thereafter as Odisha carried a 2-1 lead into the break.

The Highlanders began the second half with intent, pressing forward in search of an equaliser, but Odisha's defence stood firm to deal with the pressure. Rahul KP nearly added to his tally on the counter in the 52nd minute but failed to find a teammate with his final pass.

Odisha FC Extends Their Advantage

Odisha gradually grew into the game and capitalised on their numerical advantage. In the 65th minute, Rahul KP found himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper following a fast break and finished confidently to extend the lead to 3-1.

The visitors added a fourth just three minutes later. A cross into the box by right back Vanlalzuidika found Ali, and eventually Isak, who immediately smashed it into the goal.

NorthEast midfielder Bekey tried to clear it but could only hit the roof of his own net, making it 4-1 in the 68th minute for the visitors.

Odisha continued to threaten, with Isak testing Gurmeet Singh from distance in the 72nd minute. NorthEast United attempted to respond late in the game, but Thoi Singh and Asheer Akhtar both missed the target with their efforts.

Despite a few late attempts at either end, neither team could alter the scoreline further.

The final whistle confirmed a commanding 4-1 victory for Odisha FC, as the Juggernauts secured their first win of the season while NorthEast United FC were left to reflect on a difficult outing at home.