Purushothaman Urges Odisha FC To Fight Till Final Whistle

Odisha FC is set to kick off their Indian Super League campaign against Punjab FC on Wednesday, with head coach T G Purushothaman emphasising a fighting spirit and captain Lalthathanga Khawlhring embracing his new leadership role.

Photograph: Bengaluru FC/X

Key Points Odisha FC head coach T G Purushothaman has urged his players to embrace challenges and fight until the final whistle for their ISL campaign.

The team will open their 2026-27 season with an away fixture against Punjab FC on Wednesday.

Captain Lalthathanga Khawlhring views his new responsibility as an honour and stresses collective responsibility.

Rahul KP will miss the season opener due to a minor injury, with the club prioritising his recovery.

Odisha FC aims for a more consistent campaign this season after an underwhelming previous one.

Odisha FC head coach T G Purushothaman has urged his players to embrace the challenges and fight till the final whistle as they prepare to open their Indian Super League campaign against Punjab FC here on Wednesday.

Coach's Philosophy And Preparation

Odisha FC will begin their 2026-27 season with an away fixture against Punjab FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, with Purushothaman acknowledging the need to adapt to the circumstances after a curtailed pre-season.

"As professionals, we have to adapt to the situation. We need to turn the negatives into positives and focus on performing well," Purushothaman said at the pre-match press conference.

The coach stressed that the team's identity would revolve around commitment and a competitive spirit, with the players expected to give their best regardless of the circumstances.

"Our identity is clear - fight for everything and give your best until the referee blows the final whistle," he said.

Team Goals And Captaincy

Odisha FC will be aiming for a more consistent campaign after an underwhelming previous season, with integrating new signings into the existing squad emerging as a key priority.

Captain Lalthathanga Khawlhring, popularly known as Puitea, said he was confident about the atmosphere within the squad and stressed the importance of collective responsibility as the team begins its campaign.

Taking over the captaincy following the departure of Carlos Delgado and Amrinder Singh, Puitea said he viewed the responsibility as an honour rather than a source of pressure.

"I don't see it as pressure; I take it as an honour. It won't be easy, but I will take as much responsibility as I can and always be there for the team, the staff and the club," he said.

Purushothaman also confirmed that Rahul KP would miss the season opener due to a minor injury, with the club unwilling to risk the player at this early stage of the campaign.

Odisha FC will hope to make a positive start as they look to improve their consistency and translate their performances into results this season.