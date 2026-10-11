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Odisha Continues Winning Streak At Senior Men National Championship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 11, 2026 20:25 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Odisha continued its impressive run at the Hockey India Senior Men National Championship, securing a dominant victory while other teams also clinched crucial wins on Sunday.

Key Points

  • Odisha secured a commanding 9-0 victory against Kerala in the Hockey India Senior Men National Championship on Sunday.
  • Odisha's Sudeep Chirmako, Captain Dipsan Tirkey, Aryan Xess, Ritik Lakra, and Anmol Ekka contributed to the goal tally.
  • Uttarakhand won their first match, beating Assam 3-2, with goals from Vishal Kumar, Mohd Rushan, and Vivek Sharma.
  • Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu defeated Arunachal 2-1, while Jharkhand beat Goa 4-1 in other Pool B encounters.

Odisha made it two wins from two matches at the Hockey India Senior Men National Championship with a 9-0 thrashing of Kerala here on Sunday.

Uttarakhand and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu (DNHⅅ) also won tight contests, and Jharkhand and Himachal also claimed wins.

 

Odisha's Dominant Performance

In Pool A match of Division B, Odisha were goalless in the first quarter, then scored twice in the second, five times in the third quarter and twice in the fourth. Sudeep Chirmako opened the scoring with a field goal in the 27th minute.

Captain Dipsan Tirkey converted a penalty stroke in the 29th minute and struck from a penalty corner in the 49th.

Aryan Xess (36th minute) and Ritik Lakra (39th) also scored from open play. Anmol Ekka then scored four penalty corners in the 40th, 44th, 45th and 54th minutes. Odisha have scored 27 goals and conceded just one in two matches.

Other Key Victories

In another Pool A match, Uttarakhand won their first match after a 1-18 loss on Day 1, beating Assam 3-2. Ritik Patir put Assam ahead in the 6th minute.

Uttarakhand took control in the second half through Vishal Kumar (36th), Mohd Rushan (39th) and Vivek Sharma (47th).

Assam captain Ramesh Shahu pulled one back in the 49th minute, but Uttarakhand held on.

In a Pool B encounter, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu beat Arunachal 2-1, while in another Pool B match Jharkhand defeated Goa 4-1.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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