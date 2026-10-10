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Goal-Fest As Odisha, Chhattisgarh Shine In Hockey Nationals Opener

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 10, 2026 20:34 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The 16th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship kicked off with a bang on Saturday, witnessing powerful performances from teams like Odisha and Chhattisgarh, who delivered impressive, high-scoring victories.

Key Points

  • The 16th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship commenced on Saturday in Jhansi.
  • Hockey Association of Odisha secured a massive 18-1 victory over Hockey Uttarakhand in Pool A.
  • Chhattisgarh Hockey also registered a dominant 8-0 win against Assam Hockey in Pool A.
  • Other notable winners on Saturday included Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Hockey Arunachal, Hockey Andhra Pradesh, Hockey Rajasthan, and Hockey Jammu & Kashmir across Divisions B and C.

Odisha and Chhattisgarh produced impressive performances as the 16th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship got underway with a series of one-sided scorelines and a goal-fest in Division B here on Saturday.

Dominant Victories Mark Opening Day

In Pool A, Hockey Association of Odisha thrashed Hockey Uttarakhand 18-1, with Aryan Xess and Sudeep Chirmako scoring four goals each.

 

Akash Soreng, Ajay Ekka, Anmol Ekka and Deepak Minz scored twice apiece, while Rohit Kullu, Ritik Lakra and Prasant Barla also found the net.

Vishal Kumar scored Uttarakhand's consolation goal in the 34th minute.

In another Pool A match, Chhattisgarh Hockey recorded an 8-0 win over Assam Hockey. Vishnu Yadav opened the scoring in the fourth minute, while Sandeep Kumar (27', 40'), Tarun Yadav (32', 46') and Sonu Nishad (57', 60') scored twice each. Karan Kumar Sahu was the other scorer for Chhattisgarh.

In Pool B, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey defeated Goans Hockey 5-1, while Hockey Arunachal beat Telangana Hockey 4-2.

In Division C, Hockey Andhra Pradesh defeated Hockey Gujarat 8-0, Hockey Rajasthan edged Bihar (BSSA) 3-2, while Hockey Jammu & Kashmir beat Hockey Himachal 6-3 in Pool B.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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