Reliance Foundation HPC Acts On Performance-Enhancing Drug Incident

A significant "Performance-Enhancing Drug incident" at the Reliance Foundation Odisha Athletics High Performance Centre has led to the termination of a javelin thrower and the suspension of two other athletes, highlighting the centre's strict anti-doping policy.

Key Points Reliance Foundation Odisha Athletics HPC took disciplinary action against three athletes for a "Performance-Enhancing Drug incident".

A prominent javelin thrower was terminated after syringes and anabolic steroids were allegedly found in his room.

A female 400m hurdler and a decathlete received suspensions, with the hurdler already resuming training.

The HPC enforces a strict "zero-needle policy" and maintains a zero-tolerance stance on rule violations.

The incident comes amidst broader criticism regarding athlete management and selection policies at the centre.

The Reliance Foundation Odisha Athletics High Performance Centre in Bhubaneswar has taken disciplinary action against three athletes, including terminating a prominent javelin thrower, following what internal documents described as a "Performance-Enhancing Drug incident". According to sources, a 30-year-old javelin thrower from Haryana, a former Khelo India University Games champion with a personal best of over 81m, has been terminated from the centre, while a 22-year-old women's 400m hurdler from Punjab and a 24-year-old decathlete from Odisha have been suspended.

Details Of Disciplinary Action

The female hurdler, a former national champion and bronze medallist at the National Federation Senior Athletics Championships, was suspended for two weeks and she has already resumed training at the HPC, added the source. The Odisha decathlete, an Indian Open champion, has been handed a four-week suspension and is currently training at KIIT. "He is expected to rejoin the centre after serving the suspension period," the RF HPC insider told PTI.

Zero-Tolerance Policy And Findings

"It happened around two to three weeks ago. During room inspections, syringes and anabolic steroids were allegedly found in their respective rooms. Notices were immediately served to the athletes." "There is a strict zero-needle policy within the HPC campus and the rules are very stringent." Explaining the differing punishments, the source said the javelin thrower received the harshest penalty. "The javelin thrower, who has an 81m-plus personal best, has been completely terminated. There was some leniency shown to the female hurdler and the Odisha athlete," the source added. The source further said the action was taken under the centre's internal disciplinary framework and not as part of any publicly announced anti-doping sanction.

HPC's Stance And Broader Criticism

Asked about the matter, an HPC spokesperson said, "The HPC is committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, discipline, and ethical conduct across all its programmes. We maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards any behaviour that violates our values or the rules and regulations of Indian and global sport. "Following an internal review, we have taken appropriate disciplinary action with respect to the individuals involved." However, when contacted by PTI for an official response, Reliance Foundation Odisha Athletics HPC operations director Parveen Kumar declined to comment on the matter. Repeated attempts to reach the javelin thrower for his response were unsuccessful. The development comes at a time when the Bhubaneswar-based HPC has been facing criticism over athlete management and selection policies. Earlier this week, former national 100m record holder Amiya Kumar Mallick alleged that home-grown Odisha athletes were being sidelined in favour of athletes from other states who train at the centre.