HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Super Cup: New signing Obieta gives Kerala Blasters winning start

Super Cup: New signing Obieta gives Kerala Blasters winning start

Source: PTI
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 30, 2025 22:15 IST

x

Koldo Obieta scored with a perfectly timed header to earn Kerala Blasters victory over Rajasthan United in the Super Cup match, in Bambolim, Goa, on Thursday.

IMAGE: Koldo Obieta scored with a perfectly timed header to earn Kerala Blasters victory over Rajasthan United in the Super Cup match, in Bambolim, Goa, on Thursday. Photograph: AIFF Media

A late header from new signing Koldo Obieta helped Kerala Blasters FC begin their AIFF Super Cup campaign with a hard-earned 1-0 win against a 10-man Rajasthan United FC, in Bambolim, Goa, on Thursday.

In a tense opening Group D encounter, Rajasthan were reduced to ten men after Gursimrat Singh Gill was shown a straight red card, but they still pushed the Blasters all the way before Obieta's strike in the dying minutes sealed the points.

 

It was a match that tested both patience and endurance. For long stretches, it seemed that the Blasters, heavy favourites against their I-League opponents, would be held to a stalemate.

Rajasthan, despite their numerical disadvantage, defended bravely, throwing bodies in front of every cross and shot.

The early exchanges saw Rajasthan play with surprising confidence. Ghanaian midfielder Ebenezer Amoh Kings, one of their new signings, came close in the ninth minute when his driven shot whistled past the post.

Kerala Blasters, meanwhile, took time to find their rhythm, relying heavily on Adrián Luna's set-piece delivery.

In the 23rd minute, Danish Farooq's header from Luna's corner grazed the crossbar, while moments later, Muhammed Saheef's header was cleared off the line by Gursimrat Singh Gill to keep it goalless at the interval.

Just after the restart, however, Rajasthan's resistance suffered a major setback.

Gill, who had earlier saved his team with a great clearance, was shown a straight red card for bringing down Nihal Sudheesh, who was clean through on goal.

The dismissal left the Desert Warriors down to 10 men, forcing them to sit deep and defend in numbers for the remainder of the match.

The breakthrough finally came in the 87th minute. Defender Juan Rodríguez surged down the right and sent in a teasing cross. Rising highest in the crowded box, Koldo Obieta met it perfectly with a thumping header that flew past Malla into the far corner, his debut goal for the Blasters and the only one of the match.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Hylo Open: Kiran George stuns world No.13; Lakshya in QFs
Hylo Open: Kiran George stuns world No.13; Lakshya in QFs
Youth Asian Games: India's medal haul swells!
Youth Asian Games: India's medal haul swells!
League Cup: Liverpool thrashed, Newcastle through
League Cup: Liverpool thrashed, Newcastle through
Teen sensation Anahat's dream run ends
Teen sensation Anahat's dream run ends
Dowman, just 15, rewrites Arsenal record books
Dowman, just 15, rewrites Arsenal record books

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Countries: The World's Biggest Butter/Ghee Lovers

webstory image 2

Oppo's Find X9 Series Launches Globally

webstory image 3

Mushroom Magic: 8 Top Reasons To Eat Mushrooms

VIDEOS

Migratory Flamingos Transform Thoothukudi's Coast into a Scenic Wonderland1:03

Migratory Flamingos Transform Thoothukudi's Coast into a...

Heavy rainfall leads to severe waterlogging in Warangal due to Cyclone Montha4:28

Heavy rainfall leads to severe waterlogging in Warangal...

Rabri Devi Tight-lipped on Tej Pratap's Election bid amidst 'family feud'0:13

Rabri Devi Tight-lipped on Tej Pratap's Election bid...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO