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Nyra Sharma Makes History As Youngest National Qualifier

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 09, 2026 16:30 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how 10-year-old Delhi shooter Nyra Sharma has made history by becoming the youngest Indian to qualify for the prestigious National Shooting Championship in the 10m air rifle event.

Key Points

  • Nyra Sharma, aged 10 years and three months, is the youngest Indian to qualify for the National Shooting Championship.
  • She secured her spot in the 10m air rifle event with a score of 363/400 at the All India Inter School Shooting Championship.
  • Nyra's qualification comes after a remarkably swift rise, having made her competitive debut just a few months prior.
  • Her father attributes her success to hard work, discipline, determination, and the support of TOPGUN Shooting Academy.

Delhi shooter Nyra Sharma, aged just 10 years and three months, has become the youngest Indian to qualify for the National Championship.

Nyra secured her place in 10m air rifle after scoring 363/400 at the recently concluded All India Inter School Shooting Championship in Bhopal.

 

Nyra's Rapid Ascent In Shooting

Nyra trains at the TOPGUN Shooting Academy in Delhi and will now prepare for the National Championship, scheduled to be held later this year.

Her rise has been remarkably swift. She made her competitive debut at the Delhi State Championship in June, followed by the India Open in July at Dehradun. At only her third competition, she produced the score that earned her a place at the Nationals.

Speaking about the achievement, Nyra's father, Prashant Sharma, said, "As a father, I feel immense pride and gratitude on seeing Nyra become India's youngest shooter to qualify for the Nationals. This remarkable achievement is the result of her hard work, discipline, and determination, along with the guidance and support of TOPGUN Shooting Academy."

For a shooter who entered competitive sport only a few months ago, qualifying for the Nationals at just 10 years old marks an exceptional beginning to her competitive career.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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