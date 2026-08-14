De Vries Leads Mahindra's Charge In London Finale

Discover how Nyck de Vries and Mahindra Racing are poised for a historic top-three finish in the Formula E team championship at the London finale, showcasing remarkable resilience and collective effort throughout the season.

Photograph: Mahindra Racing/X

Key Points Mahindra Racing is one point behind Andretti, aiming for a top-three team championship finish in the London Formula E finale.

Nyck de Vries, a former Formula E champion, has been instrumental in Mahindra's resurgence with victories in Monaco and Tokyo.

The team's turnaround is attributed to a collective mentality, restructuring, and strengthening technical partnerships.

De Vries views his brief Formula One stint as a valuable learning experience, shaping his current career.

From a bumpy start blighted by mechanical failures and grid penalties to victories in Monaco and Tokyo, Nyck de Vries' Formula E season has been a study in resilience, and the Dutchman now has one final target in sight: helping Mahindra secure a historic top-three finish.

Mahindra (210 points) heads into the London season finale just one point behind Andretti in the team championship, putting them within touching distance of equalling their best-ever result of third, achieved in the 2016-17 season.

For a team that has spent much of the Gen3 era rebuilding itself, the prospect of returning to the championship's top three represents a significant turnaround.

"We can be satisfied with our season so far. We put ourselves in a position to be fighting for, as you said, realistically a top-three finish in the team championship. That's a great position to be in. That's what we've been working for the whole year," de Vries told PTI ahead of the double-header finale on August 15-16.

Mahindra's Remarkable Season Turnaround

The 31-year-old's own campaign has followed a similar arc.

After an indifferent opening phase, de Vries found his stride in the second half, taking memorable victories in Monaco and Tokyo and becoming a key factor in Mahindra's surge up the standings.

But the former Formula E champion is reluctant to attribute the transformation to any single factor.

"There is no silver bullet. It's a combination of different things together. We had a broken inverter, a broken motor, a lot of grid penalties as a consequence. I made some mistakes. Thankfully, in the second half of the season, it just worked out a little bit better for us."

Nyck de Vries' Resilient Campaign and Philosophy

That matter-of-fact assessment perhaps explains why de Vries remains unwilling to get carried away by the team's revival.

"We trust the process, we trust our team. And we just continue to do the work we do. And then naturally, I think results will come," de Vries, who is ninth in drivers' standings, said.

The Dutchman, who won the Formula E world championship in 2021, insists Mahindra's push for third place will not prompt a change in philosophy for the final weekend.

"We are racing for the team and our collective objective is to score as much points as possible for the team," he said.

"In terms of approach, we won't change anything. We are just here to do the best job possible. And then soon we'll find out whoever did best," he said when asked both he and Edoardo Mortara would prefer team points or risks can still taken going for best individual results.

Collective Mentality and Future Aspirations

Mahindra's resurgence has been built around precisely that collective mentality.

Team principal Frederic Bertrand has spoken of transforming the outfit's mindset from one of merely participating to one of believing it could win, while restructuring responsibilities, bringing in experienced personnel and strengthening its technical partnerships.

The results have begun to follow.

Mahindra have emerged as regular contenders for podiums and victories, with de Vries' wins complemented by Mortara's strong qualifying performances, including four pole positions this season.

For de Vries, however, the bigger achievement is the foundation the team has created.

He believes a top-three finish this weekend would be "an incredible achievement."

And while Mahindra are preparing for the new Gen4 era next season, de Vries is realistic about the challenge ahead.

"I don't think that is entirely fair and realistic," he said when asked about immediately fighting the established Gen4 teams for the championship.

"We know that we are a little bit late to Gen4. So it's possible that we will have a steep learning curve. But ultimately, I believe in the team. I believe in the people."

"I think we have built a great foundation that will enable us to become competitive in the future as well."

Reflecting on the Formula One Experience

For de Vries, Mahindra's journey has also been personal.

His Formula One stint with Alpha Tauri was brief and ended after just 10 races, but he refuses to regard the experience as a failure. Instead, he sees it as one of the many experiences that have shaped his career.

"I have no regrets. I'm grateful that I had an opportunity to do it. Unfortunately, that chapter was short for me and ended my journey. But I wouldn't do anything different. I still wanted to take that opportunity to fulfil my childhood dream."

He feels he has found a rewarding second chapter with Mahindra, while also competing for Toyota in the World Endurance Championship.

"All experiences in life and racing in your career, they shape you as a person. It might sound cliche, but we are learning every day. So for sure, all those experiences have contributed to who I am today."

He has also found an unusually harmonious relationship with Mortara, despite the obvious competitive tension between two drivers fighting for the same team.

"Edo and I have a great relationship I'm pretty confident to say that we probably have the best team."

That team spirit could be crucial over the weekend.

Mahindra are attempting to climb above Andretti and finish third, which would equal the team's best championship result since season-three.

After the setbacks, the victories and the gradual rebuilding, two races in London will decide whether Mahindra can complete its turnaround by matching a record that has stood for almost a decade.