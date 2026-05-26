NY Knicks sweep Cleveland Cavaliers, reach first NBA Finals since 1999

The New York Knicks swept the Cleveland Cavaliers 4-0 to reach their first NBA Finals since 1999, powered by Jalen Brunson’s brilliance and a dominant Game 4 victory.

IMAGE: New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) lifts the 2026 Eastern Conference trophy with teammates after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA on Monday. Photograph: David Richard-Imagn Images/Reuters

The New York Knicks clinched their first NBA Finals berth in 27 years with a commanding 130-93 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Monday night.

Key Points The Knicks sealed the series with a commanding 130-93 victory in Game 4.

Jalen Brunson was named Eastern Conference finals MVP after averaging 27.8 points and 6.7 assists in the playoffs.

Donovan Mitchell scored 31 points for Cleveland in a losing effort.

The emphatic win completed a 4-0 series sweep for New York, which has now won 11 straight games in the playoffs and moved within four victories of a first NBA title since 1973, according to Olympics.com.

Led by captain Jalen Brunson, the Knicks dominated from the outset in front of a jubilant home crowd, ensuring New York will host NBA Finals games for the first time since 1999.

Brunson, who was later named the Eastern Conference finals MVP, continued his outstanding postseason run by averaging 27.8 points and 6.7 assists across the playoffs.

"It means a lot, but I wouldn't be here without my teammates," Brunson said after the game. "The belief they have in me, this coaching staff, this organisation and this fan base -- without them, none of this is possible."

Karl-Anthony Towns led a balanced Knicks attack with 19 points and 14 rebounds as six New York players finished in double figures. The Knicks seized control early and never allowed Cleveland back into the contest, stretching their advantage to as many as 45 points.

Facing a daunting 3-0 deficit entering Game 4, the Cavaliers struggled to match New York's intensity and appeared out of rhythm throughout the contest. Donovan Mitchell fought hard with 31 points, but received little support as Cleveland's season ended in disappointing fashion.

The Knicks will now await the winner of the Western Conference finals between the San Antonio Spurs and defending champions Oklahoma City Thunder, with that series currently tied at 2-2.

The NBA Finals are scheduled to begin on 3 June, with New York aiming to complete a remarkable playoff campaign by ending a championship drought spanning more than five decades.