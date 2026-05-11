Nupur Kumrawat Secures Gold At Shooting Championship

Nupur Kumrawat showcased exceptional skill to win gold at the Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship, while MA Akschadha Aiswarya dominated the junior and youth categories.

Key Points Nupur Kumrawat wins gold in the 50m rifle prone women's event at the Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship.

Priya from the Army Marksmanship Unit secured second place in the women's category.

MA Akschadha Aiswarya of Tamil Nadu claimed the junior women's title with a score of 618.2.

Aiswarya also topped the youth women's event, completing a double win at the championship.

Madhya Pradesh's Nupur Kumrawat emerged on top in the 50m rifle prone women ISSF event at the 24th Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship here on Monday.

Nupur Kumrawat's Winning Performance

Nupur delivered a superb performance to top the women's field with a score of 624.3. Army Marksmanship Unit's Priya finished second with 623.9, while Maharashtra's Bhakti Bhaskar Khamkar secured third place with 622.2.

Junior Women's Rifle Prone Results

Tamil Nadu's MA Akschadha Aiswarya clinched the junior women's title with an impressive score of 618.2.

Punjab's Nimrat Kaur Brar secured the silver medal with 617.7, while Madhya Pradesh's Pratha Rathod claimed bronze with 617.6.

Youth Women's Rifle Prone Results

Completing a double, Aiswarya also topped the youth women's event with a score of 618.2, underlining her dominance across categories.

Punjab's Nimrat Kaur Brar finished second with 617.7, while Madhya Pradesh's Pratha Rathod secured third place with 617.6.