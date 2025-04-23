HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Nunes saves City in 94th min! Champions League hopes alive

Nunes saves City in 94th min! Champions League hopes alive

April 23, 2025 09:03 IST

Manchester City

IMAGE: Manchester City's Matheus Nunes celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Manchester City's Matheus Nunes scored deep in injury time to salvage a crucial 2-1 Premier League victory over Aston Villa on Tuesday in their breathless chase for a Champions League berth next season.

The teams appeared to be heading for a draw after Marcus Rashford's penalty cancelled out Bernardo Silva's goal in the first half, but Nunes fired home Jeremy Doku's cross in the 94th minute to lift City two places to third in the table on 61 points.

Pep Guardiola's men, however, have played one more game than the three teams directly behind them, while Villa, who have lost 15 successive games at the Etihad Stadium, remained seventh on 57 points in the crowded top of the table.

 

"We are not used to (scoring late winners), so I'm really, really happy for the goal that we scored at the end, because we are in the last four or five games, and a Champions League contender for qualification," Guardiola told Sky Sports.

Manchester City

IMAGE: Manchester City's Matheus Nunes scores.Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

City went ahead in the seventh minute when Omar Marmoush raced by Villa right back Matty Cash before cutting the ball back for an onrushing Silva. Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez got his gloves on the ball, but not enough to stop it from sailing into the back of the net.

Rashford, who had a shot clatter off the post 18 seconds into the game, pulled Villa level from the penalty spot in the 18th minute, after VAR determined Ruben Dias clipped Jacob Ramsey from behind with his right leg. Rashford calmly sent keeper Stefan Ortega the wrong way before slotting home.

City had 14 shots to Villa's seven before clinching a deserved victory when Doku drove down the left-hand side and squared the ball for Nunes arriving at the back post.

"Very important," Nunes told Sky Sports. "This was a very tough game, very tough opponent, and we came with the mentality that we needed to win this game. And that's what happened.

Perfect timing."

Nunes brought delirious City fans to their feet with his first league goal for the team with the last shot of the game. Guardiola vigorously shook two fists in celebration while Villa manager Unai Emery looked crestfallen.

"(Villa) are on the run with us to this top five and it was a special game to get the three points," City's Dias told Sky. "Four games to go and all of them will be massively important. Important today to get the three points.

"We know how tight it is and how tight it's going to be until the end. It is a massive step for us."

City dominated possession with 61.6% and had the better chances, with the best coming in the second half.

City skipper Kevin De Bruyne sent a sumptuous second-half pass to James McAtee, but he hit the ball just wide of the far corner. McAtee wasted another brilliant chance minutes later when Nico O'Reilly threaded a pinpoint cross to the midfielder but he missed the ball completely from close range.

Rashford caused problems for City several times including a second-half chance when the on-loan Manchester United striker drove forward with the ball from midfield, yet with Ortega out of his goal, he shot into the side netting.

"Over 90 minutes (Man City) dominated more, but we played a good competitive match," Emery said. "Take a lot of positive things and now is a moment to be positive. We can't waste time now, we have to keep going."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
