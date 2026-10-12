NTPC And Mizoram Join Hands For Archery Academy

State-run power giant NTPC is investing Rs 13.28 crore to establish a new archery academy in Mizoram, aiming to boost sports development and nurture young talent in the Northeast.

Key Points NTPC on Monday announced a partnership with the Mizoram government to establish an archery academy.

The academy, estimated to cost Rs 13.28 crore, will be set up at Lengpui in Mamit district.

The project, part of NTPC's CSR initiatives, will be implemented over three years.

It aims to provide dedicated infrastructure, professional coaching, and modern equipment for aspiring archers.

The Mizoram State Sports Council will be responsible for operating and maintaining the academy, with NTPC Bongaigaon providing financial assistance.

State-run power major NTPC on Monday said it has partnered with the Mizoram government to set up an archery academy in the state at an estimated cost of Rs 13.28 crore.

Boosting Archery Talent In Mizoram

The project will be executed by NTPC's Bongaigaon unit, located in Assam's Kokrajhar district, the company said in a statement.

NTPC Bongaigaon signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with the Mizoram State Sports Council (MSSC) to establish the academy at Lengpui in Mamit district as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives in the Northeast.

The project will be implemented over three years, it said.

The proposed academy aims to provide dedicated infrastructure for archery training, along with professional coaching, modern equipment and structured opportunities for aspiring athletes.

It will focus on identifying promising young archers, improving their technical skills and preparing them for competitions at the district, state and national levels, the statement said.

The facility will also provide regular coaching and practice opportunities to encourage participation in archery, particularly among school and college students and emerging athletes from Mizoram and neighbouring areas.

The MSSC will be responsible for establishing, operating and maintaining the academy, while NTPC Bongaigaon will provide financial assistance and monitor implementation through periodic reviews and progress assessments.

The initiative aims to create a sustainable platform for sports development by connecting grassroots talent with structured training and competitive opportunities, the company said.